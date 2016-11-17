B.C. watching Ontario pilot project on guaranteed income

The B.C. Liberal government will have its eye on Ontario in coming months, watching to see if the province moves forward with a recommendation to introduce a guaranteed income.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone said both Ontario and Ottawa are looking at the idea, noting Victoria will be “watching very closely what they do.”

The concept received another boost this week with the annual report from Food Banks Canada, which not only proposed creation of a guaranteed income, but suggested a timeline for steps to be taken that would see the goal fulfilled.

Ontario is moving forward after receiving a report from the province’s special advisor on basic income, former senator Hugh Segal, who has been advocating for such a creation for years.

He recommended the province replace its social-assistance program with a non-taxable monthly payment of at least $1,320 for a single person, an amount valued at about 75 per cent of the poverty line.

Those with disabilities should receive an additional $500 a month, Segal recommended.

Stone said the idea of a guaranteed income would mean a “massive” change to how those living in poverty are supported by the government, “a fundamental rethink.

“That’s not to say it’s not worthy of consideration,” he said.

In its budget this year, Ontario’s finance minister announced creation of a basic-income pilot project.

If it moves forward with the plan, it would be the largest test of the idea in North America.

In his 101-page report, Segal noted “a pilot project must begin with an understanding of the costs of poverty, not only in present welfare and disability payments, but also in terms of added pressures on our health system and the Ontario economy as a whole, through its impacts on economic productivity and existing government revenues.

“A pilot must take into consideration how the Guaranteed Annual Income Supplement in Ontario in the mid-1970s, aimed at residents over the age of 65, radically reduced poverty for this group. This led the way to the federal guaranteed income supplement for all Canadian residents over the age of 65.”

Segal criticized all levels of government in the country for a lack of creativity and courage in addressing poverty faced by working-age adults.

“Although some public money has been made available to remedy the situation, it has generally been meagre and unstable and has not led to systemic help across communities,” he wrote.

“Often, the best local organizations can do is alleviate the symptoms of poverty, but they rarely have the means to sustainably reduce poverty itself.”