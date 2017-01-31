B.C. wildlife report: Chickens, elk, deer rescued

Recent wildlife incidents reported by Chris Doyle, deputy chief of the B.C. Conservation Officers Service:

• A conservation officer recently discovered 11 chickens that had apparently been abandoned in the bush near Nelson.

“He realized quickly that these chickens weren’t going to survive in the wild. There was quite a bit of snow on the ground and it was cold, ” Doyle said. “The CO was able to round up the birds and he transported them by patrol truck to a welcoming chicken coop, and we’d like to thank the individual who volunteered to adopt these chickens.”

• Drivers on the Sea To Sky Highway between Vancouver and Whistler are being warned about a herd of elk that has seen along the highway near Squamish. One elk was struck by a car and killed on Jan. 21. Conservation officers and members of the Squamish First Nation salvaged meat from the elk and it was distributed to Squamish First Nation elders.

• On Jan. 19 in the Grandview Bench area of Salmon Arm, a cow moose was illegally harvested. Vernon conservation officers seized the moose and firearms from the suspects and a report is being sent to Crown counsel for charge approval for hunting out of season and unlawful possession of dead wildlife.

• On Jan. 21, officers responded to a report of a coyote being chased by a vehicle on Tachick Lake near Vanderhoof. Two suspects were apprehended and released with an appearance notice for a court date to face Wildlife Act charges.

• During the recent cold spell, two deer were rescued from partially frozen lakes in the Okanagan Valley, where they had fallen through the ice. A third deer was rescued from the partially frozen Thompson River near Kamloops.