Back to school: Another ‘fix-it’ fund unveiled

If there’s an outdated heating boiler left in any B.C. school, Education Minister Mike Bernier is going to fix it.

A $20-million school-enhancement fund requires school districts to complete projects applied for by March 2017.

Districts can resubmit applications that didn’t make it in the fix-it fund announced in May, which grew from $40 million to $45 million as successful projects were announced.

Replacement flooring is now eligible, in addition to plumbing, heating, roof replacement, windows, lighting and electrical upgrades.

Energy-efficiency upgrades for schools have been targeted since 2012, when the B.C. Liberal government began setting aside $5 million a year from carbon tax charged to school districts in a dedicated fund to reduce fuel use.