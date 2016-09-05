Back to school: More students in classes across B.C.

Students are returning to class Tuesday in B.C.’s public schools, with enrolment expected to be up province-wide for the second year running.

Education Minister Mike Bernier said early forecasts show about 529,000 students, an increase of 2,900 from last year.

But that increase is centred on fast-growing school districts, while many rural areas continue to struggle with declining student numbers.

Foundation Skills Assessment tests in grades 4 and 7 are continuing after years of protests from teacher unions, but that program is also being examined for possible changes.

FSA tests will be “enhanced”, but not eliminated, Bernier said.

Provincial exams continue for graduates in math and English, but science and social studies will now be assessed at a classroom level rather than school-wide tests, Bernier said.

The ministry provided a series of top-ups to education funding this year, for bus service and to keep selected rural schools from closing.

Applications are still being taken for a transportation fund until Sept. 30, requiring districts to drop across-the-board school bus fees to qualify.

Districts may still charge transportation fees for international students or those from outside a school catchment area.

NDP Leader John Horgan highlighted the crowding in Surrey school district, where 7,000 students remain in portables despite an expansion program. The NDP said the B.C. government’s claim of record per-student funding ignores a reduction of education funding as a share of the provincial economy.

“Since 2001, the B.C. Liberals have dragged public education funding in this province from the second-best in Canada to the second-worst,” Horgan said.