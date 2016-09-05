Back to school: Report cards relics of past?

Along with the new curriculum comes the understanding traditional semester-based report cards may no longer be the best way to stay in touch with parents and guardians of students.

Report cards are to continue this school year, but school districts in the province will consult with parents to determine the best format to provide feedback on student performance.

Education Minister Mike Bernier said those involved will be asked how they want to be involved in the reporting of a student’s progress and how often they want that information, “allowing parents to really help shape how they would like that to be seen.

Bernier said with technology now in place in schools, there are opportunities to be able to have almost daily reports, if that is what parents choose.

But, he added, districts are looking for all potential options.

The consultation will begin in the fall, with a decision on a reporting system expected in the spring.

Bernier said if parents feel most comfortable with letter grades to understand how their children are performing in school, teachers will be expected to provide such reports.