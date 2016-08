IN THE PHOTO: Salvation Army volunteers have some fun staying cool during the recent second annual Back to School Bash. Eleven-year-old Sam Trickett holds his breath after six-year-old Thomas Morgan finds the target with the help of Chris Hart. The local chapter of the Salvation Army provided welcome packets to clients, offering draws for back-to-school supplies and other goodies. The Kamloops Paddlewheelers Lions Club also handed out 75 gift certificates for new shoes. Dave Eagles/KTW