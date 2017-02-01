From a ‘bad day’ on the road to a guilty plea in a Kamloops courtroom

From a ‘bad day’ on the road to a guilty plea in...

A professional trucker who was having a “bad day” when he intentionally crashed his SUV into another vehicle during a fit of road rage almost two years ago has avoided a jail sentence and house arrest.

Dylan Yarosloski pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle stemming from an incident on the Summit Connector, just west of downtown Kamloops.

Court heard the 45-year-old was driving a Dodge Nitro along Hillside Way in Aberdeen on March 10, 2015, when he perceived an altercation with another vehicle.

“The accused drove in an erratic manner, honking his horn, showing his middle finger and weaving in and out of traffic,” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said.

Yarosloski then drove down the Summit Connector, where he intentionally hit a car near the intersection of West Victoria Street and Mission Flats Road.

Yarosloski’s SUV flipped, while the vehicle he struck was pushed onto the meridian. Court heard Yarosloski got out of his SUV and approached the car he hit, offering an apology. Cook said the driver told the car’s occupants not to worry and said he was “going for a walk.”

Firefighters arrived at the scene a few minutes after the crash and two of them followed Yarosloski. He told them he was “having a bad day” and had been fleeing a previous incident in Sahali.

Yarosloski suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, court heard, stemming from abuse in his childhood. He has a criminal record including convictions for violence and property-related offences.

Yarosloski was placed on a six-month conditional sentence order with no house arrest. Court heard he lives in shelters on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In addition to the conditional sentence, Yarosloski will also spend an additional year on probation and be banned from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.