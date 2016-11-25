Bail review delayed as new charge laid against Teichrieb

Kristopher Teichrieb is charged with attempted murder in connection to the June beating of then-18-year-old Jessie Simpson.

A Kamloops man who has been behind bars since allegedly beating a teen into a coma in June had his B.C. Supreme Court bail hearing delayed on Friday to give his lawyer more time to deal with a new charge — one that alleges he counselled another inmate at a Surrey jail to commit assault causing bodily harm.

The new charge against Kristopher Teichrieb was laid on Thursday but the allegation dates back to late October. A court-ordered ban imposed on Friday prevents any additional information from being published.

Teichrieb was slated to undergo a bail review in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday. That hearing is now expected to take place some time before Christmas.

Teichrieb is charged with attempted murder in relation to an alleged attack on 18-year-old Jessie Simpson. The incident is alleged to have taken place near Teichrieb’s Brocklehurst home in the early-morning hours of June 19.

Simpson, who has since turned 19, is believed to have been beaten with a baseball bat and remains in critical condition in hospital.

The teen’s friends and family have said he spent the evening leading up to the altercation celebrating high-school graduation with friends.

It’s not clear whether Simpson was on Teichrieb’s property prior to the alleged incident, but police initially said a Clifford Avenue homeowner had attacked someone in his driveway.

Teichrieb, 39, does not have a criminal record. He has elected trial by judge and jury and his four-day preliminary inquiry in Kamloops provincial court is expected to being on Jan. 23.

A new date for his bail review will likely be set next week.

