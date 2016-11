The Kamloops Art Gallery surpassed its $28,000 goal to create the Jann LM Bailey Legacy Fund to honour its former executive director. The amount was set to recognize the 28 years Bailey was with the gallery before her death in 2015.

The fund, held in trust by the B.C. Interior Community Foundation, will support art programs for children and youth. Donations are still being accepted by calling the gallery at 250-377-2400 or at kag.bc.ca/supportus/donations.