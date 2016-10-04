Bandits fail in bid to steal ATM from Rayleigh gas station

Kamloops Mounties are looking for suspects after the attempted theft of an ATM from a gas station.

Police were called to the Rayleigh Petro-Canada at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday for a reported break-in.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said video surveillance shows two or three suspects breaking into the gas station and attempting to steal the bank machine.

“When they failed to remove the cash portion of the ATM, the suspects got back into their vehicle and fled the scene,” she said.

The suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).