Bare Bones trio back from ‘life-changing’ trip to Nashville

Three Kamloops musicians are inspired and ready to make music in the wake of a recent trip to Nashville, the result of winning a contest through Country Music Television (CMT).

“We are fortunate to have had this experience,” singer-songwriter Madison Olds, 18, told KTW. “This really was a life-changing sort of adventure and I know it’s inspired us to come home and hit the ground running.”

Olds, along with 20-year-olds Abby Wale and Chloé Beauchamp-Brisson make up the Bees and the Bare Bones country-rock trio, which won the Chevy Tailgate Contest in search of the next country music stars. Top prize was a trip to Nashville, with time in a professional recording studio.

The group recorded a song, performed live and earned enough votes in the national contest to learn they had won during the Canadian Country Music Awards. In Nashville, they recorded a new song called Fool at Sound Emporium Studios. Olds said the group played a couple songs for the producer and, when they began playing Fool, “his eyes lit up and it was sort of the one.

“We started to lay down guitar and everything,” she said.

It was then a drummer was called in and the professionalism of their circumstances sunk in for Olds.

“It was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, this is so cool. I’ve never seen this happen,’” she said. “He picks up the phone and had this incredible musician coming.”

They also had the opportunity to record a song with Angaleena Presley of the Pistol Annies and take in a back-stage tour of the Grand Ole Opry concert hall, before watching Little Big Town perform there.

“We came out vibrating and were like, that’s going to be us soon,” Olds said.

The group returned home last week, accompanied by Olds’ parents and grandmother, who inspired her and eventually the group to enter the contest. Wale and Beauchamp-Brisson are taking time off from school to focus on music with Olds, who said she hadn’t planned on pursuing post-secondary education.

Being that the group has only been together a couple months, the trio plans to spend time meshing and writing music in the next few months. Their to-do list includes: recording original songs, working on an EP, entering songwriting contests, getting their name out there and performing gigs.

“For us, it [Nashville] took away the unrealistic dream and kind of made it real for us and it sort of made us really want to come home and make Kamloops proud and put in all this work,” Olds said.

CMT recorded the group in Nashville and the segment airs on Saturday at 9 a.m.