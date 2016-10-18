Barriere fire chief, newspaper publisher resigns amid police searches of office, home

Al Kirkwood has stepped down as chief of the Barriere Volunteer Fire Department and is no longer publisher of the Black Press-owned North Thompson Star Journal and Clearwater Times.

Barriere Mayor Virginia Smith confirmed to KTW that Kirkwood tendered his resignation from the volunteer fire department as of Oct. 7, citing “stress and personal reasons.”

Smith confirmed police officers from outside of Barriere had conducted searches of Kirkwood’s home and of the Star Journal office.

Smith acknowledged rumours in the community relating to the reason behind the searches, but noted they are just that at this point — rumours — noting no charges have been laid.

When asked if Kirkwood left Black Press voluntarily or was let go, Lorie Williston, president of Black Press B.C. North, would only say, “At this point, I can only say he is no longer an employee of Black Press.”

Kirkwood spent 26 years with the Barriere Volunteer Fire Department, 23 of those as chief. Deputy Chief Rob Lennea will serve as interim fire chief until further notice.

Kirkwood joined Black Press in 1999 and served almost all of his 17 years as publisher of the two North Thompson Valley newspapers.

KTW called Kirkwood to get comment, but encountered voicemail messages.