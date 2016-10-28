Barriere man charged with sexually assaulting 96-year-old woman

A North Thompson man is slated to appear in court next week accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her late-90s.

One count of sexual assault was laid this week against Brian Byung Koo Lee. He is expected to be arraigned in Kamloops provincial court next week.

Lee, 61, is not in custody. According to court documents, he is alleged to have sexually assaulted the 96-year-old woman, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, between Aug. 26 and Aug. 30.

KTW has learned the alleged assault took place in the woman’s Barriere home.

Lee’s next court appearance is set for Thursday.

In a release, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said:” Police believe this to be an isolated incident and don’t believe the public to be at risk.”