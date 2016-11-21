Basics for babies helps fill food bank shelves

Kamloops This Week
Valleyview secondary Grade 9 students Avery Stainton (left), Lizzy Warnock and Sydney Krueger spent Friday morning at Hotel 540 volunteering at the annual food bank fundraiser Basics For Babies at Hotel 540. Donations for babies were collected and delivered to the Kamloops Food Bank. Dave Eagles/KTW

