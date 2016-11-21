Home Community Basics for babies helps fill food bank shelves Community Basics for babies helps fill food bank shelves By Kamloops This Week - November 21, 2016 13 0 SHARE Facebook Twitter Valleyview secondary Grade 9 students Avery Stainton (left), Lizzy Warnock and Sydney Krueger spent Friday morning at Hotel 540 volunteering at the annual food bank fundraiser Basics For Babies at Hotel 540. Donations for babies were collected and delivered to the Kamloops Food Bank. Dave Eagles/KTW Kamloops Food Bank executivee director Bernadette Siracky does an on-camera interview at this year’s food bank fundraiser Basics For Babies on Friday morning (Nov. 18) at Hotel 540. Dave Eagles/KTW Valleyview secondary Grade 12 students Hannah Collins (left), and Taylor Bert enjoy hot breakfast after a morning of volunteering at this year’s food bank fundraiser Basics For Babies on Friday morning (Nov. 18) at Hotel 540. Dave Eagles/KTW CFJC-TV7 personalities Susan Edgell (left), and Tanya Cronin (far right), interview Valleyview Overlanders Lions club members Debbie Hampton (second from left), George Humphrys, Art Lacourciere, Susan Lacourciere and Bob Gilbert as they present their $1,500 worth of products to Basics For Babies fundraiser on Friday (Nov. 18) at Hotel 540. Dave Eagles/KTW