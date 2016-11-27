Basketball rebounds with pair of wins

The Thompson Rivers WolfPack had wins in both men’s and women’s basketball on Friday night, playing host to the UBC-Okanagan Heat in their final homestands of 2016.

The men won their second consecutive contest, 68-53, and improved to 3-5 on the season. The women, meanwhile, won their second game of the season, 67-60, to improve to 2-6.

Emily Vilac led the women on Saturday night, recording a career high 17 points to go along with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

On the men’s side, Volodymyr Iegorov tallied 22 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Both clubs will be in Prince George next weekend to take on the UNBC Timberwolves.