BASS: Of hope and recovery

Friday marks the last day of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

It’s seven days when we’re all supposed to pay attention to the reality of mental illnesses — even though, for too many people, every single day is mental-illness awareness day.

The messages linked to this week, according to Louise Bradley, CEO of the Mental Health Commission of Canada, are hope and recovery, something anyone with an illness can appreciate.

There’s also a strong focus on the word “illness,” a move designed to — once again — take aim at the stigma attached to the words.

That’s not always easy when you have media quick to link many crimes with the fact the perpetrators had a mental illness. You’re not likely to see a positive story on someone with a mental illness who has done something great in this world — unless, of course, the goal is to accomplish just that messaging.

The reality is just as people may have physical health or physical illness, we all also have mental health and might have mental illness. Most of us know someone who lives with that particular illness, just as we all know someone who is living with a physical illness.

Looking at the definition might help with understanding.

In its list of mental-health problems and illnesses the Mental Health Commission of Canada includes substance abuse, deliberate self-injury and disorders including mood, anxiety, psychotic and eating.

I’m betting we all know someone who fits into one of those categories.

Maybe, like me, you do, too.

The commission reports one in five of us has a mental-health problem or illness in any given year. The cost — like the cost of those with physical illnesses that impact our life — is more than $50 billion to the Canadian economy; 500,000 of us in any given week can’t go to work because of our mental illness.

One in three of us who has a workplace disability claim links it to mental health or illness issues. Seventy per cent of adults who report a mental health problem say it started in childhood.

Perhaps the most disappointing statistic the commission reports is that 60 per cent of us with mental-health issues or illness won’t ask for help because we fear we’ll be labelled.

I’ve experienced that.

A boss from a long time ago sent an email to a colleague — an email I saw — advising him to be careful around me because I have a mental-health condition.

As he put it, you never know about people like her, who have to take medication for it.

Hurtful, yes, but also ignorant.

I also had someone quite some time ago take issue with a column I wrote, telling me the only reason I had the opinion I was sharing that day was because I have a mental illness.

Again, it hurt, but it told me something about the angry emailer.

Here’s my reality: I take a pill every day to control high blood pressure and cholesterol (thanks for those genes, mom), one for neverending and self-imposed allergies (not smart to have a dog and cat when you’re allergic, but I love them) and one to control whatever it is in my brain that, without medication, can lead to extreme mood and energy spikes.

That medical condition has never kept me away from work, although pneumonia, the flu and some operations have. In fact, had I chosen to never write or talk about it, I doubt anyone would even suspect.

That’s why we need things like this week that is ending.

It’s why we need that federal commission leading the way in changing the public conversation.

I just wish we didn’t need it to do that.

