BASS: Hunger does not take a break during the week

For far too long, I’ve been writing stories and columns about a fact of life in Kamloops that will not go away.

Perhaps that’s because poverty is a systemic problem in our world. It always has been and it seems like it always will be.

But the simple reality is children go hungry in Kamloops.

The folks at the Kamloops Food Bank see it. Last year, they helped feed more than 2,000 children and teenagers. They also provide food for other agencies and schools that offer their own meal programs — from elementary schools to the Kamloops Boys and Girls Club to the Family Tree Family Centre to the Kamloops Child Development Centre, where I now volunteer.

The issue, however, is that the need seems to continue to outpace the work being done to address it.

During a chat with food bank executive director Bernadette Siracky, she said they’re seeing even more children coming in with parents and guardians, more baskets going out with food for children and babies, more moments that continue to be heartbreaking.

The volunteers behind the Rotary family dinners at NorKam secondary every month also see it. They see families — some with two parents, some with one, some with grandma or grandpa filling the parent role — coming to be fed, to relax and to be with other people for one worry-free meal.

One of the people behind that program was at the recent meeting of the Kamloops-Thompson board of education to talk about feeding children.

Christopher Seguin, a member of the Rotary Club of Downtown, has spent plenty of evenings in the North Shore school’s cafeteria (provided to the club by the school district), serving meals, talking with people, watching kids play and, most importantly, eat a meal.

He told trustees the next step in ensuring hungry kids are fed is to remember that, when the school week is done, it’s the weekend — and hunger doesn’t acknowledge the days of the week.

Seguin told trustees the club wants to bring the Starfish Pack program to Kamloops. It is already in many B.C. communities, including Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Delta, Langley, Vernon and Williams Lake.

The program began in Abbotsford when a Rotary club there met with the school district to talk about the fact almost 400 children in elementary schools were depending on their school for either a breakfast or lunch program.

The club and district estimated more than 300 of them would go without a nutritional meal on the weekend and the Starfish Packs were created.

Children are given a backpack filled with foods to take home for the weekend. It might be cereal or tuna, granola bars or peanut butter, but there’s enough for two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners, as well as snacks.

Every Thursday, those packs are filled again and every Friday, they are given back to the student.

It’s estimated $525 will keep one pack filled for the entire school year.

Seguin hopes to start with 10 students in Kamloops.

Board vice-chair Meghan Wade noted there was dead silence from the trustees after Seguin’s presentation, but you could see from their faces how moved they were.

Wade said she was ready to write a cheque right then — but, as with all requests that come to the board, it’s gone to administration for study and a report.

It’s another example of Rotarians stepping up to make our community better. Here’s hoping that, soon, we no longer need this kind of initiative.

The club is looking for donations — individual or corporate — to fund the program, as well as volunteers to fill the packs.

The food bank is a partner, not only in providing some of the food, but in giving the volunteers space at its Wilson Street site to do the packing.

To get involved, email

kamloopshunger@hotmail.com.

