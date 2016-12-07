BASS: KTW Christmas Cheer chases the Grinch away

The office is starting to look festive these days.

The tree is up at the front of the building, our creative designer-elf has turned her desktop into a bit of a winter wonderland and we’re all trying to figure out what we’re doing when as we look at the Christmas production calendar.

Amid all this holiday happiness is the Grinch — me.

Maybe Grinch is the wrong word. Perhaps it should be the roller-coaster rider, which reflects the backside of KTW’s Christmas Cheer Fund campaign.

Anyone who has been involved in fundraising knows it’s a lot like planning a party and then wondering if you’ve failed when no one shows up at the appointed hour. You know they’ll be there, maybe fashionably late, but you still second-guess yourself.

The other aspect of the behind-the-scenes of the campaign is the emotional ride. It comes on two tracks — wondering what the total is today and if we’ll raise enough to make a difference to our five charities and the tiny stories that come with so many donations.

For example, there’s Julia Bergeron. She had a birthday recently and, rather than presents, the Grade 4 student asked friends to bring donations for Cheer. She raised $55, but more importantly, the nine-year-old showed a sense of caring for her community that speaks to her compassion.

Then there are the many anonymous donations that come in memory of someone — a friend, a family member, a pet. You just know that, as these folks sat down to think about supporting the fund, they were thinking back to other times, to laughter and to sadness, legacies that come with the reality of life.

Looking at the other side of the Christmas Cheer Fund is the reason it exists — the five charities chosen for support last year and now. They’ve all been important to me since arriving in this city in 1999.

I joined the board of Family Tree Family Centre at a time when it was struggling to survive. Since that time, under the direction first of Heather Cameron and now Susan Wright, it’s grown in programming, client numbers and advocacy, playing a key role in so many lives.

New Life Community Kamloops came into my life when it was still known as the New Life Mission and the amazing Tim Larose was heading it.

There was a tent city behind the outreach centre, housing so many homeless people just trying to get through each day.

They knew they were welcome and could find help from Larose and his super staff. That tradition continues today with Stan Dueck at the helm.

I’ve known too many people who have had to turn to the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre. What can you say about Charlene Eden and her team — Sharon, Pearl, Barb, Pat, Jody, Mevonny and Laura? They’re there when people are trying to cope with an unimaginable horror.

The women behind Sensational Soups are sensational themselves. This team of mostly retired Kamloopsians have taken the idea Delores Owen and some friends had and turned it into almost 1,000 meals a month for people who just need a hand up or someone to care.

Then there’s the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter. That group of women, led by Michele Walker, performs miracles.

They see women who aren’t sure if they can take another step in life and give them a reason to move forward, even if it’s an inch at a time.

Try to imagine Kamloops without any of these agencies that do the kind of work you can’t leave at the office.

They help chase the Grinch out of me.

