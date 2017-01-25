BASS: Let them expose their thoughts

If the prime minister can get away with saying he misspoke, perhaps Coun. Donovan Cavers should also be allowed to do so as well.

In a statement issued earlier this week on the dust-up he created when council looked at a rezoning proposal, Cavers has clarified his position, saying he has an open mind on all development applications and can be persuaded to be opposed or in favour.

This deviates from his statement earlier this month, when Cavers said he is opposed to the rezoning at 200 Hudson’s Ridge Blvd. to create a subdivision of housing and would vote against it.

That statement led to the councillor being told he can’t attend the Jan. 31 public hearing on the proposal or take part in any deliberations on it.

All because, unlike other councillors, he expressed his views. Had he kept quiet through the process, no one would ever have known he wasn’t in favour.

Sure, it’s not as controversial as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s brain blink when, at a town hall meeting in Alberta, he said he was thinking about phasing out the oilsands.

Trudeau claimed he misspoke when confronted by angry Albertans at another public gathering this week.

Here’s the thing, and I’ve said it before about Cavers — at least you know where he stands on issues.

His big mistake here was telling others at the council table how he views this application for about two-dozen single-family houses.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Cavers feels this way because he’s been consistent in his votes on any issue that might have an impact on nearby Kenna Cartwright Park.

He has clarified his views and said he could be persuaded if the arguments are strong enough.

We have no idea how the other councillors feel about this proposal. They could all have decided they’re in favour, against or don’t care — we simply don’t know because they have said nothing.

Yes, city CAO David Trawin is correct when he says councillors have to be judge-like when listening to rezoning proposals, but that’s really nothing more than false transparency.

We know some councillors are pro-development and others aren’t.

We spend the weeks of a municipal election asking all candidates how they feel on issues. We want their views on the environment, safety, transit, development — all those aspects that contribute to a community.

Often, it’s those very platforms of beliefs and attitudes that sway us to vote for some and skip past the names of others on the ballot.

I’ve read some of the research reports that address this issue of perceived fairness — including one issued by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and another, Integrity in Local Government: Legal Challenges to Local Government Decisions and Best Practices for Decision Makers — that talk of the need to be seen to be fair in order to lessen the chance of being sued.

That concern has merit, but also speaks to the litigious nature of some segments of society. Anyone can sue, but they may not win.

I continue to return to the simple reality that politicians engage and try to persuade us with fundamental attitudes and beliefs. But they’re also adults who, one would hope, could and should be able to take the facts presented to them, compare them to their personal viewpoints, filter it all through the lens of making the best decisions for the city and maybe change their mind.

I prefer knowing what my councillor thinks over having no idea what thoughts they have and never expressed.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass