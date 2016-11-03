BASS: Like winter, Cheer is back

With all apologies to those still reeling from the idea it’s November, here’s another sign of the impending arrival of snow and coloured lights — it’s Christmas Cheer time again.

Yes, it seems a bit early since we’re all still finishing off leftover Halloween candy and chips

but, as you start to accept the reality of impending snow, we’re hoping you’ll take a few moments to help five of the many non-profits that make Kamloops the great city it is.

We’ve already had our first donation; a woman came into the office earlier this week with a cheque in hand and we thank her. Eventually, her name — if she has given permission to use it — will be at the top of the list of donors we will thank in our editions and online.

Last year, the committee overseeing the fundraiser decided sustainability was important on two fronts — firming up the infrastructure of the campaign to take it into the future and also provide ongoing support to the chosen charities.

First, the committee, which includes representatives of KTW, the United Way Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo and the public, went through a strategic-planning session with Deb McClelland of the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce.

It was helpful, fun and brought some necessary structure to running the campaign — but the reason for this column is to remind you of the good works you can support through the Cheer fund.

The committee picked five of the many applications last year and decided to continue support for two years. Next year, it will again be accepting applications for support.

Again this year, your donations will go to help New Life Community Kamloops (formerly known as the New Life Mission), the Sensational Soups lunch program at Mt. Paul United Church, Family Tree Family Centre, the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre and the legacy charity that doesn’t have to apply each year, the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter.

The shelter has that special status to honour Gregg Drinnan, who resurrected the Cheer campaign when he was a sports reporter in Regina and brought it here when he started at the Kamloops Daily News.

The funds he collected in Regina went to support the city’s women’s shelters and the Kamloops shelter was also chosen each year after Gregg came here.

In coming weeks, KTW will be checking in with each organization to find out how the past year has gone, how the money each received from the $57,245 raised in last year’s campaign helped them and what kind of services it provides.

We’ll also let you know what each means to the Kamloopsians it serves. Those are the real warm-fuzzy stories, the tiny moments in people’s lives that speak volumes.

For example, Delores Owen, one of the fantastic women behind Sensational Soups, sent this email to me a while ago in response to a request for some feedback from clients:

“This past couple of weeks there has been a survey done with homeless youth in Kamloops and one of the youth left this comment with the person who was doing this survey on our soup kitchen days:

‘This place was warm, friendly, inviting, amazing food and service. Wonderful people, comfortable atmosphere. Felt more like lunch at Grama’s, not like our situation of being homeless.’ It certainly warmed our hearts!”

The process to build the Cheer fund is simple. You can come to our office at 1365B Dalhousie Dr. during office hours to donate. You can also drop donations off at the United Way office downtown at 177 Victoria St.

Donations can be made online at kamloopsthisweek.com, as well, which have the added benefit — if you donate $20 or more — of getting an immediate tax receipt. Those who donate cash or cheques for that amount will get receipts early next year.

The campaign runs to the end of the year. We’ll be handing out cheques in January.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com