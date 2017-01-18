BASS: We must care in the Donald Trump era

Since the U.S. election in November, friends have suggested we on the other side of the 49th parallel have nothing to worry about — after all, Donald Trump isn’t in charge of Canada.
Just ignore him, they’ve suggested. Move along, nothing to see here.
I’ve ignored those protestations and stifled the desire to point out how wrong it is to have such an attitude. But tomorrow, the day the reality-TV-star-bankrupt-businessman-turned-president fulfils his dream— and, perhaps, that of Vladimir Putin — the need to point out why we should care is pressing.
First, let’s talk about cauliflower.
Remember when it hit $8 a head (and usually small head at that) just last year? Yes, it was the result of the drought in California, but it points to how dependent our food supplies are on the U.S.
Anything a President Trump does that impacts his country’s economy will resonate in Canada — and it’s fair to assume the impact will be negative.
He wants to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and start charging high tariffs for any goods he deigns to let come through. How much produce at your grocery store comes from Mexico? Do you really believe those prices won’t start to soar?
Trump is talking about surcharges on made-in-Canada cars brought into the U.S. for sale, an idea that has the potential to impact our auto industry. Sure, it’s not a big factor in the B.C. economy, but from the national viewpoint, it is a key cog in our productivity.
For decades, we have the U.S. to thank for pretty much any armed action with which Canada has been involved, be it aggressive or done with peaceful intentions.
America goes to war and we follow right behind in some way that, even when promoted as not involving armed aggression, costs lives and returns injured and traumatized Canadian soldiers.
Trump belittles the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as obsolete and says he’ll pull his country out of the 67-year-old partnership. It was created to form an alliance of countries committed to supporting each other in North America and Europe. Ironically, its main purpose was to defend member nations from being taken over by the Soviet Union, now known as Russia, Trump’s first overseas destination once he becomes president.
Trump wants to leave the Paris Accord, believing his “very good brain” has better ideas. This does not bode well for addressing climate change, something that requires a concerted international agreement to have any real impact.
Lastly, the very existence of Trump the politician has emboldened like-minded counterparts in Canada who seem to think they should also be in charge of the country.
Like Trump, Kevin O’Leary seems to think spouting whatever comes into his brain is good policy planning. You have to love his “maybe we should sell Senate seats” line. It reflects how Trump has sold out his potential cabinet to billionaires he wants to like him.
Then there’s Kellie Leitch and those 18 letters after her name. The woman who wants to head the Conservative party sees Trump’s win as exciting for Canada and, one might assume, believes spouting off those letters after her name (M.D., M.B.A., F.R.C.S.(C), etc.) make her as smart as Trump simply declaring that he is way smarter than the rest of us.
I recently watched Martin Luther King’ Jr.’s I Have A Dream speech. I remember watching it on our tiny black and white television in 1963. The words are dated and reflect the racial inequality he was fighting, but some ring true today:
“Let us not wallow in the valley of despair, I say to you today, my friends.
“And so, even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.
“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”
The fact they still hold meaning 54 years later speaks to why we need to pay attention to the next four years in the U.S.
I really don’t think we have too much to fear from Mr. Trump, notwithstanding all the rhetoric of his nomination and campaign. Canada will survive as always even though we have weak leadership in my view. Mr. Trump is sophisticated enough to make business like decisions. I know that some of them might impact Canada, but wouldn’t we like the same thing of our leaders, that is, do what is right for the country. If we have had an advantage over the Americans in trade and so forth, what is the problem if things are turned back. We have to adapt.
The bottom line is let’s concentrate on our own backyard. The time I watched Canadian news we had many issues that need attention.
I don’t believe for a minute minorities, especially the black people are going to have it any worse under a Trump administration. As time goes by, Martin Luther King’s dream will become more attainable for his people. The American people will see to that.
I have spent a significant amount of time in the U.S. over the course of the last ten years, and talked to many people. Really all they wanted was change, and guess what they got what they wanted. That is democracy, fair and square.
What they got has nothing to do with democracy. If US style democracy changed anything they would outlaw it. If it was a democracy money would not be used to buy votes and majority vote would win, Democracy means representation by population which means proportional representation and consensus building.
Dale I find this column bizarre. USA is an ally not our baby sitter. The same people that got us into war after war are now telling us that Trump is a pervert, a buffoon and all the nasty things in-between. Did you ever ask yourself who is telling you this –Clintons, Obama, and John McCain and don’t forget that 49 out of 50 major news outlets also told you this. These same people that are against Trump lied about Iraq, Ukraine, Milosevic, and Rwanda and now all of a sudden they are telling the truth. I wanted Bernie to win but like Obama he sold out in the end. I am defending Trump because it’s the right thing to do. Everything you have written about him is hearsay and you have not provided a shred of evidence to prove otherwise.
So now it’s a bad thing to be bankrupt. I know several businessmen in this town who were knocked out for the count and they got up and collectively they could buy this town today. Takes a lot of character to take it on the chin and get up and fight again.. Please give me one piece of evidence implicating Vladimir Putin in rigging the US elections. Are you telling us that that it was OK for almost every Major European leader to support the war criminal Hillary Clinton’s reelection and it was not OK for Putin to say he will work with anyone the American people elect. Why would you support a war criminal like Clinton. She made decision to illegally invade several countries, kill their people in the name of regime change.
Let me ask you something Dale how can you equate the floating bodies in the Mediterranean with the price of cauliflower. Trump has said that he will defend American interest. Getting rid of ISIL, protecting US jobs, having good relations with Russia, and rebuilding US infrastructure I think is a worthy cause. All these other things that you accuse him of are Cold War dirty tactics and the defining ingredients of what has until recently been denounced as “Fake News.”
There is no bigger favor that Trump opponents can do for him than attack him with such lowly, shabby, obvious shams, recruiting large media outlets and actors to lead the way. This is exactly what they did to Martin Luther King’ Jr before they killed him.
We survived without NAFTA when I could get a job anywhere, a doctor of my choice, and I could afford to go to university. I am not against trade. Its only logical that I do what I am good at and you do what you are good at and we trade. Trade is not logical between developed economies but certainly not between an underdeveloped country and a developed one. Underdeveloped nations must have some protection in order to develop. A country like US bleeds jobs when Mexico or China pays $4 per hour for skilled workers and purchasing power of the Canadian dollar is 25% lower than the US dollar.
Building walls is never a good thing –Chinese know that, the East Germans know that. We don’t allow illegal immigrants into Canada why should the USA. Even without Trump’s wall prices for Mexican vegetables went up,. Multinationals own the most productive agricultural lane in Central America and they manipulate prices. Canada gets thousands of illegal immigrants and we send many back to countries of origin if they can’t provide proof that they are legitimate asylum seekers.
Most destabilizing factor in our industry is the fact that we have an industrial East and a resource based economy in the West. Demand for resources drives the value of our dollar up or down. Resource revenues demand is low causing our dollar to be 25% lower than the US dollar thus helps industrial sales and tourism. This factor is the cause of the Boom and Bust economy that we live with. When resources like oil are in demand dollar rises to par with the US dollar demand for industrial goods falls because price in terms of other currencies is gone up in Canada so countries go to Mexico to buy their cars or China to buy their refrigerators.
Canada has gone to war illegally thanks to US aggression. We protected Pol Pot for years in the UN, We supported apartheid in South Africa for years, War is never done with peaceful intentions nor is it done to bestow democracy it’s done to gain an advantage. You think we are in the Middle East for democracy. Well if we are there for democracy the first country that we should have attacked is Saudi Arabia whose record on Human Right is worse than Kaddafi’s, Saddam’s and definitely Assad’s. Let me ask you Dale why Canada voted with the United States and Ukraine against the resolution to condemn glorification of Fascism while 115 other countries — including Israel — voted in favour. I will tell you why, Harper wanted the Ukrainian Canadian vote in the last election.
Soviet Union was a spent force in 1946 with 80% of its territory in ruins, over 25 million of its citizens dead and no nuclear weapons. US had nuclear weapons, and Operation Dropshot was a plan to use them. NATO was invented to serve the Military Industrial complex against which Eisenhower warn us but no one heeded him. What was NATO used for –one thing only to make America the dominant world power. Soviet Union is not now known as Russia. Russia was one of 15 republics that made up the Soviet Union, now they are an independent nation just like the other 14. Please tell us where did you see that “Trump’s first overseas destination once he becomes president” is Russia.
As far as climate change is concerned what exactly are we doing to change course? The best way to deal with Kevin O’Leary is expose him for what he is and maybe at the same time expose Christy Clark for what she is like this New York Times article https://nyti.ms/2iukXnq just did.
Martin Luther King’ Jr. had a dream, so did John Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, John Lennon , Salvador Allende, Patrice Lumumba, and many others and you know what happened to them. King also said “And on some positions, it is necessary for the moral individual to take a stand that is neither safe, nor politic nor popular; but he must do it because it is right.” From one of King’s best speeches https://www.scribd.com/doc/134362247/Martin-Luther-King-Jr-The-Three-Evils-of-Society-1967
“Trade is not logical between developed” should read “Trade is logical” and “Lane” should be “land”
Ahhh, Mrs Bass…is the sky falling in your (and the rest of the left’s ) world ? Well, that’s a shame. We all have our ‘crosses’. Btw, what Trump says and what he does, are two different things. ( see: “Justin Trudeau…a breath of fresh air and a new way of doing politics”….ahahahaha…that one still cracks me up ) Since I’m a ‘card-carrying Con’, my support was behind Leitch…I call her “Mrs Trump” but Leary is starting to intrigue me. Trudeau is taking this country down the road to economic ruin….especially after today’s Fraser report that says we have a 1.4 TRILLION dollar deficit that is now costing us over 60 BILLION a year to pay interest on. What do you think the benefits would be across this land, if the payments were a helluva lot less than that ? It would seem that the electorate doesn’t give a damn about it either because they voted for him. Not surprising when the entitled spoiled brats who are allowed to vote and have already maxed out their cards and will be making making the minimum payment for years or until they declare bankruptcy. But it’s still ALL Harper’s fault, right ? Tell you what….calm down a bit and take a wait & see attitude….until at least Monday, ok ? ( 4 more years…can’t wait for THIS ride to start. )
LOL…oh now we really find out what lame Science Snuffy relies on …The Fraser report LOL. Well the Fraser Institute, is one of the news sources, that we are to be leery of. You know the fake news kind that they spread like wildfire! They are funded by the Koch Bros and we all know they are among the Oil Oligarchs and fund their biased side of the news, with so much false crap it is laughable. Ya well the oil Industry got subsidies and Tax breaks under Harper! As if they needed tax breaks and subsidies! Some of the problems we have are directly related to all the loss of money given to those leeches! Keep on reporting the truth Dale, as we get enough of the other crap from places like the Fraser Report and it’s b.s.!
Hey buddy, if you think they are wrong in that respect then please challenge them, ok ? Figures don’t lie and just because you’re a left winger and don’t agree with the FACTS, doesn’t change them. Whether you agree or not is irrelevant….how can you deny what our debt is and what we pay in interest ? It’s all a matter of public record…or don’t you believe that either ? C’mon man….shake your head. Apparently you’ve also never taken economics because you would know that by reducing taxes…both personal and corporate, does more to stimulate the economy and create jobs than any deficit spending ever will. Again…the facts are the facts but some seem to be willfully blind to reality…and more’s the pity. Have a nice day.