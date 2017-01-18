BASS: We must care in the Donald Trump era

Since the U.S. election in November, friends have suggested we on the other side of the 49th parallel have nothing to worry about — after all, Donald Trump isn’t in charge of Canada.

Just ignore him, they’ve suggested. Move along, nothing to see here.

I’ve ignored those protestations and stifled the desire to point out how wrong it is to have such an attitude. But tomorrow, the day the reality-TV-star-bankrupt-businessman-turned-president fulfils his dream— and, perhaps, that of Vladimir Putin — the need to point out why we should care is pressing.

First, let’s talk about cauliflower.

Remember when it hit $8 a head (and usually small head at that) just last year? Yes, it was the result of the drought in California, but it points to how dependent our food supplies are on the U.S.

Anything a President Trump does that impacts his country’s economy will resonate in Canada — and it’s fair to assume the impact will be negative.

He wants to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico and start charging high tariffs for any goods he deigns to let come through. How much produce at your grocery store comes from Mexico? Do you really believe those prices won’t start to soar?

Trump is talking about surcharges on made-in-Canada cars brought into the U.S. for sale, an idea that has the potential to impact our auto industry. Sure, it’s not a big factor in the B.C. economy, but from the national viewpoint, it is a key cog in our productivity.

For decades, we have the U.S. to thank for pretty much any armed action with which Canada has been involved, be it aggressive or done with peaceful intentions.

America goes to war and we follow right behind in some way that, even when promoted as not involving armed aggression, costs lives and returns injured and traumatized Canadian soldiers.

Trump belittles the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as obsolete and says he’ll pull his country out of the 67-year-old partnership. It was created to form an alliance of countries committed to supporting each other in North America and Europe. Ironically, its main purpose was to defend member nations from being taken over by the Soviet Union, now known as Russia, Trump’s first overseas destination once he becomes president.

Trump wants to leave the Paris Accord, believing his “very good brain” has better ideas. This does not bode well for addressing climate change, something that requires a concerted international agreement to have any real impact.

Lastly, the very existence of Trump the politician has emboldened like-minded counterparts in Canada who seem to think they should also be in charge of the country.

Like Trump, Kevin O’Leary seems to think spouting whatever comes into his brain is good policy planning. You have to love his “maybe we should sell Senate seats” line. It reflects how Trump has sold out his potential cabinet to billionaires he wants to like him.

Then there’s Kellie Leitch and those 18 letters after her name. The woman who wants to head the Conservative party sees Trump’s win as exciting for Canada and, one might assume, believes spouting off those letters after her name (M.D., M.B.A., F.R.C.S.(C), etc.) make her as smart as Trump simply declaring that he is way smarter than the rest of us.

I recently watched Martin Luther King’ Jr.’s I Have A Dream speech. I remember watching it on our tiny black and white television in 1963. The words are dated and reflect the racial inequality he was fighting, but some ring true today:

“Let us not wallow in the valley of despair, I say to you today, my friends.

“And so, even though we face the difficulties of today and tomorrow, I still have a dream. It is a dream deeply rooted in the American dream.

“I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”

The fact they still hold meaning 54 years later speaks to why we need to pay attention to the next four years in the U.S.

