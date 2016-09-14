BASS: Muzak to our ears

We had to call a banking institution’s fraud line recently.

Someone had apparently made a purchase using a credit card that has not seen a swipe or tap — or even come out of the wallet — in years.

OK, my hubby and I were a bit skeptical when we listened to the message on the answering machine. Scam, we both immediately thought, even though the caller ended the message with the advisement that the call was not “a sales pitch.”

We debated for a bit, but hubby finally decided it was advisable to find out if the call was legitimate — and we entered into the world of call-centre hell.

Perhaps doing this at the same time we were waiting for pizza to be delivered was not wise. We were both hungry, I had just arrived home from work and one of the boys had been sick all day.

The environment was not conducive to a lot of patience.

He dialled the toll-free number and immediately went into the waiting queue. Every half-minute or so, the monotone male voice would come on advising that the centre was experiencing a larger than normal number of calls, but cautioning not to hang up or you’ll have to start again.

There was also the inane muzak in the background — not any full song, but the same few bars of blah blah blah set to some musical notes repeating.

And repeating.

And repeating.

Hubby wondered aloud if anyone realized how frustrating it is to sit on a phone listening to the same boring, annoying music over and over again, only to be interrupted by the dude with the “stay calm and hang on” message.

With the pizza nowhere in sight and, yes, egged on by the curious reporter wife, we set about to see how long this would last.

Fifteen minutes passed and he wanted to hang up. I won that part of the debate. Twenty minutes passed and we both wondered what was so horrifically wrong with this banking institution that it had obviously been overrun by what we could only assume were dozens and dozens of people who had been alerted to a potential fraud situation.

A half-hour went by and hubby, concerned the pizza had not yet arrived, handed the phone to me and set off to check on the pie’s status. I promised to summon him the minute I heard a real human being on the phone.

Foolish optimism there.

More of the mind-numbing repetitive bars of music and Jack — I had decided to give him a name to make the call at least feel slightly more human — popped back into my ear to assure me they were reallyreallyreally busy and would get to our call as soon as they possibly could.

Forty-five minutes ticked off and still no response, which made me think: “There’s got to be a story in this somewhere. Either a whole lot of fraud going on with this bank or they’ve got the newbie teller handling all these calls to break them into the joy of the financial world.”

In the meantime, hubby had realized he forgot to hit the send button on our online pizza order and had taken to rummaging in the fridge for something he could heat up quickly. I persevered, determined to have a frank conversation once the human answered.

Finally, the sound of a phone ringing, signalling the wait was worth it.

“Your call cannot be completed as dialled. Please check the number and call again.”

Honestly, those are the only words I heard after the sound of a line ringing through. Someone explain to me how that could happen.

We gave up, determined to deal with it the next morning — and this time, hubby was truly smart.

He called the main toll-free line for this institution, told Chad why he was calling, learned from Chad — yes, a real person and not Jack — that he had to be transferred to another department and, presto, he was talking to the fraud squad.

Turns out the call was legit, the rarely used card cancelled — and neither one of us mentioned customer service could have been a whole lot better.

At least they told us about the card being misused. That counts for something.

