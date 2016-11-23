BASS: New day dawning in journalism?

Call me a silly optimist, but I’m foreseeing a renaissance in journalism.

Maybe it won’t be a return to the glory days of journalism, those years when newsrooms were filled with mostly white males, almost all of them wearing white shirts and skinny black ties.

Many had a bottle in their desk drawer and a drive to go out and, in the words of Finley Peter Dunne, “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

Let us pause here to examine the entire sentence the American reporter, one who worked during the age of muckraking journalism, actually said in its totality because it may be more relevant now than it has been in recent years.

Dunne, writing in his alter-ego creation of Mr. Dooley, an Irish immigrant who lived in Chicago and spent much of his time in an Irish pub on the south side of they city, wrote: “The newspaper does everything for us. It runs the police force and the banks, commands the military, controls the legislature, baptizes the young, marries the foolish, comforts the afflicted, afflicts the comfortable, buries the dead and roasts him afterward.”

Now, it’s not likely the media is going to be doing all of that, but Dunne’s observation speaks to the role it plays in society, a role it needs to re-examine and ramp up as we move forward in these strange and unpredictable times.

Journalism — real, driven, doggedly determined and impassioned journalism — has changed society through the years.

In doing so, it has given us role models to at least admire, if not emulate. My generation had Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, Seymour Hersh, Barbara Frum, Doris Anderson and June Callwood.

Today’s crop would likely include Glenn Greenwald, Rosemary Barton, Robyn Doolittle, Tim Bosquet and Kevin Donovan, among others.

For some of us, journalism has always been a calling, not a career — hence lousy pensions and an inability to not see everything, including the spelling on menus, through the eyes of a reporter.

And, recognizing the emphasis on the concept of objectivity, many of us have also never seen a perceived wrong we didn’t want to right or felt a desire to bust through that secretive wall put up by a bureaucrat, politician, organization or business.

There’s no shortage of those scenarios starting to unfold south of the border.

“Now is a time when none of us can afford to remain seated or silent,” renowned retired reporter Dan Rather said. “We must all stand up to be counted.”

Don’t think it’s a reality only in the U.S. There are worrisome realities coming to light in Canada, too.

Let’s skip past the scary zealotry of would-be Conservative leader Kellie Leitch, she of the “Canadian values” who sees the election of Donald Trump as an “exciting message” for us (although she’s certainly someone the media has to not just watch, but continue to question).

Instead, let’s start at the top with our own “anti-Trump,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Sure, he’s charismatic, can work a crowd and isn’t Stephen Harper, but Canadian media are starting to realize they need to pay attention to what he actually does, not what he says or how many smiles he flashes as he says it.

There are challenges ahead we never anticipated and, for many young journalists, have never experienced.

Not all of them are going to be on top of it, but that’s OK because there’s going to be that group, those crazy people like my reporter friend who once drove up toward a wildfire as everyone else fled — because that’s what the story was — who are going to feel that burning sense Dunne talked about.

And they’ll do something about it.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass