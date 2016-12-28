BASS: New Year’s inspiration

New Year’s inspiration can be found in the most interesting places.

This year, it comes from the longtime prime minister of Sweden, Goran Persson, who, when asked for some observations on his goal for the coming year, opined: “Let our New Year’s resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word.”

We will have plenty of opportunity to do that in 2017. Let’s consider a few ways:

The most important way comes early in 2017 as the province heads into another election cycle. In the last one, we came so close to setting a new record in voter turnout, as only 55 per cent of us got off our butts and went into our neighbourhood polling stations.

The previous election, in 2013, saw only half of eligible voters exercise the right our forefathers fought to protect for us all. Those aren’t impressive statistics and a look back, courtesy of Elections B.C., shows the percentage has been steadily dropping since 1983.

Do society a favour. When election day arrives on May 9, vote.

• Let’s also try to elevate the level of online discourse, particularly those who choose to comment over and over and over again on stories that apparently anger them.

There’s no need to throw out insults and pettiness. Comment on the issues, but leave out the personal attacks.

The words “white privilege” have been thrown around a lot on social media in the past year, often correctly as pertaining to people who have things pretty good, whose biggest challenges might be whether to get an Android or an iPhone.

There’s always an outpouring of charity at Christmas, and that’s a good thing, but let’s remember to be charitable to others on each of the 364 days of the year that do not fall on Dec. 25.

Many of us have had pretty good lives, not wanting for much. We baby boomers never faced the kinds of challenges our kids and grandkids are facing. Some of them fall down. Rather than blaming them for their slips, let’s help raise them up again. The world they live in is a lot different from the one in which many of us spent our formative years.

There are plenty of ways to be charitable to others. Volunteer your talents with a local agency.

Look for one that might be under the radar, that does amazing work despite not having a lot of help. I continue to marvel at the tiny army behind Sensational Soups, for example, a small group of retired and nearly-retired women who serve almost 1,000 free homemade lunches every month. They demonstrate how a group with an idea and the energy to pursue it can help change a tiny part of the world.

There are plenty of others just like them and there are those one-off events that require volunteers to be successful.

Consider the Special Olympics BC Summer Games that come to town in July. More than 1,000 athletes and 350 volunteer coaches will bring their talents to the public, but they will need more of us to help, to sponsor the event, to attend.

Basically, get involved in your community, however you define it. It might be your church, your child’s school, your union or the book club you and others host every month.

Skip the stop-smoking/lose-weight resolutions and their ilk. Instead, consider Persson’s observation about New Year’s Eve, which continued with these words:

“We who stand here will come to meet others when things are as difficult as they can be. Remember, the burden of sorrow is doubled when it is borne alone. Speak, but even more, listen. Do not be in a hurry, have patience, wait.

“Do not be afraid that joy will make the pain worse; it is needed like the air we breathe.”

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass