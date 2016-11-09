BASS: Plenty to say after a shocking election night

What to say?

Frankly, words fail me right now, so I’d like to use this column space for the words of others.

They come from a Facebook group to which I belong.

The question posed on the day after Donald Trump was elected to be the next president of the U.S. was this: What did you tell your children about last night and how do we move forward?

One mom, responding to her daughter’s text that she hates a girl wearing a Trump shirt, replied: “There’s enough hate in the world. I’m gonna work on putting out more love. I know it’s hard and I know you’re hurting like I am. But one of the things that I try to teach all of you is to treat others with respect and kindness, even when we don’t necessarily agree with them. That is a terribly difficult thing to do in situations like this, but we are hypocrites if we act just like they do.”

A teacher wrote: “I told my students who asked what do we do now, that what we do is stand up for what we know is right. We protest the things we know are wrong. We have to live with what has been decided and we have to work together to make the world a better place.”

Here are some other samplings:

• “I told my daughters and my sons-in-law that we aren’t done yet and that the people who were manipulated by cheap tricks into voting for Donald Trump may not be bigots — just hurt, sad people who have been ignored by the party they, ironically, have voted back into power. We need to remember them as we work hard in our own communities to protect the climate, help the mentally ill, house the homeless and encourage critical thinking.

• “I told them a lot of people in the country were and are still afraid and made decisions based on that fear, whether it’s fear of someone different, fear of being hurt, fear of losing a job, fear of not being heard. We all have the right to vote and we need to respect the outcome, even when we don’t like it. It’s our responsibility to learn as much as we can about the issues to make a good choice, not a choice based on being afraid. And it’s up to us to help all of our country be less afraid by being kind, being respectful, standing up for those who need support, listening and letting all sides have a chance to talk.”

• “My 10-year-old burst out crying as soon as I told her. I told her that our everyday life is not going to change and just to continue to be herself. I told her that there are still many, many people who are kind and believe in love and respect for everyone. I told her not to be afraid and I told her that just because he won doesn’t mean she can’t be anything she wants. We will have a woman president one day soon.”

• “I told them that today we still hold our heads up high, continue to be kind, love each other and think about their destiny. They are more than any names anyone could call them. I believe in them and the world both young and old believes in them. Never stop fighting for what’s important to them and never let anyone tell them that they can’t be something, including me.”

• “I simply said this: I told them to choose kindness, to stand up for the weak and most vulnerable. To protect those who need it the most. To think about Trump’s words and actions and to do better and expect better. They knew I was as confused and concerned as they were and I think that’s OK, as long as they know that there are people that will look out for us, just like we will look out for others.”

