BASS: See an outer-space marvel

Forty-seven years ago — give or take a few days — my parents gathered my sister and I around our oh-so-tiny black and white television set to watch history unfold.

It was probably sometime after 9 a.m. when we sat down to watch the grainy images that were, for my generation, simply incomprehensible.

A man was about to step onto the moon.

Everyone I knew had been following the journey of Apollo 11 and its crew of Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin from when they first launched on July 16 to entering the moon’s orbit three days later.

We watched the lunar module Eagle land in the Sea of Tranquility and celebrated when Armstrong finally stepped onto the surface.

To this day, I still marvel at that accomplishment, so news of the discovery of a planet finally being identified in a nearby solar system that could allow for liquid water to exist is simply thrilling.

Proxima b is a rocky planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, a small star that is about four light years from the sun.

Discoveries like this have always intrigued me.

The idea of heading out into space isn’t something I’d want to try but the fact we can do it remains magical.

Kamloopsians have a chance to see another outer-space marvel on the weekend as the Kamloops Astronomical Society sets up a telescope at Stake Lake Star Park to watch five planets become visible just after sunset on Saturday.

Four — Jupiter, Venus, Saturn and Mars — should be visible to the naked eye; a telescope should also bring Mercury into sight.

Venus should come into sight first just after sunset near the western horizon and should be almost aligned with Jupiter; scientists expect the two will be only one-tenth of a degree apart as they create a planetary conjunction. Mercury will be nearby.

Looking into the southern sky, Saturn and Mars should make their appearance, as well.

Society members are welcoming the public to their observing site at the lake from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The society promotes and studies astronomy and other related sciences and meets monthly, either at Thompson Rivers University on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., or, for viewing events, at Stake Lake.

The society’s website itself holds a wealth of information for the truly star-struck, from clear sky charts for the B.C. Interior to challenges one can take to find bright stars.

There’s a wonderful photo gallery, all pictures taken by society members. They are pictures that can only fuel the wonderment of this type of exploration.

Younger generations who have grown up with rockets flying off, photographing and taking samples at other planets, may not appreciate the science as much as my generation does, which is why the Kamloops society is so vital to the area.

It’s filled with people who share that quest to see more and learn more outside our own home. And they help keep that dream alive.

The Canadian Space Agency shares that dream and recently ran a recruitment campaign for new astronauts. It wrapped up on Aug. 15 and saw 3, 372 applications come from across the country. Most came from Ontario — 417 from Toronto alone — with 11 per cent of applications coming from B.C. Most of the applicants are male (2,311).

Yesterday, those who have met the basic requirements would have received an invitation to take the public service entrance exam.

Selection of the new astronauts would be made next summer, with them moving to Houston, Tex., to start NASA’s basic training — and to keep the dream alive.

