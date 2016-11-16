BASS: Serving up another drinking debate

I can hear the discussion now in my head, probably led by Coun. Marg Spina.

“They want to serve alcohol in spas? Never!

“What, they might also let bookstores, cooking schools and, OMG, art galleries get liquor licences? Time for a bylaw!”

Given the hand-wringing and flip-flopping we saw as council debated letting Save-On Foods actually sell the B.C. wine it bought a licence to let it do, news that the provincial government is changing its regulations to let other businesses apply for a liquor licence will likely have some local politicos either gob-smacked or apoplectic.

Yes, fellow Kamloopsians, effective Jan. 23, barber shops, salons, spas, cooking schools, art galleries and book stores can apply for a liquor licence to, in the words of our provincial government, “diversify their business model and serve liquor to customers. All types of businesses will be able to apply for a liquor primary licence so long as they do not operate from a motor vehicle or target minors.”

Why, you ask?

The answer is in the opening paragraph of the press release that came out of the — wait for it and take a big breath before trying to read it — Ministry of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch:

“Fancy a shave and scotch? How about a mani-pedi-champagne? New policy changes from the province will allow all types of B.C. businesses to apply for a liquor licence, opening up possibilities for new revenue streams and diversified business services.”

There is a system in place to ensure “public health and safety remains a top priority.”

Businesses have to go through the same licensing processes as other establishments.

That means staff serving liquor must be certified through the Serving It Right program.

There is great joy at this announcement, some of it obviously self-serving.

Coralee Oakes, the minister who oversees the ministry-of-too-many-words, says it follows her government’s goal to ensure “doing business in B.C. is easy and exciting.”

John Yap, the parliamentary secretary for liquor policy reform, declared this change “creates other business possibilities for B.C. businesses.”

I’ll leave that for all of you to ponder.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps sees it as a common-sense move that strips away unnecessary hurdles for that city’s businesses.

Matt Phillips, founder of the Phillips Brewing and Malting Company in Victoria, is excited because “there will now be an equal diversity in places where consumers can enjoy our beers.

“It’s natural that this will support local craft brewers and, in turn, continue to help create a thriving craft beer industry in B.C.”

Which brings me back to how our own city council is likely to react to this, which the government also cheers as recommendation No. 38 of the liquor policy review, one that saw 73 ways to change how liquor is dealt with in the province.

I won’t be surprised to see Spina get into a lather over it.

Maybe Coun. Tina Lange will again worry about liquor sales becoming more and more commonplace.

After all, in debating the Save-On request, she said, “The public thinks why wouldn’t you just approve it, it’s great. Of course it’s great — wouldn’t it be great to have it at Home Depot? At the gas station?”

Her council colleague, Denis Walsh, might also be concerned because, as he noted during the wine debate, “this is just about profits.”

Let the debate begin.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

