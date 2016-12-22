BASS: Singh as interim mayor an intriguing idea

About five years ago, musing about the new city council Kamloops voters elected, I speculated Mayor Peter Milobar might be “having nightmares about council meetings at which [Arjun] Singh, [Donovan] Cavers and [Nancy] Bepple join forces when the mayor just wants things to move along. Quickly.”
Bepple is gone, but not forgotten as she vies for a seat in the provincial legislature.
Cavers is also running for MLA, but is more likely just a candidate to help promote his party of choice, the Greens.
Milobar is also looking at a ride out of town and into Victoria as he fills the Liberal candidacy gap in Kamloops-North Thompson following the decision by incumbent MLA Terry Lake to not seek re-election.
Which brings us to Singh, who, in that same column, I described as having disappointed me with his campaign because “he said little of substance. It was like he felt a big group hug and a round of Kumbaya would bring us all to some consensus.’
Granted, Singh also said he had learned a lot from his first term on council.
Some of his council colleagues agree as there is a move afoot — assuming Milobar continues the Liberal dominance north of the river — to have Singh become the city’s next mayor, albeit in an interim role.
I like Singh and he’s definitely moved on from those early days when it felt like his very existence at the council table upset then-mayor Lake.
Some of their “discussions” during council meetings were fascinating to watch unfold. I can still see then-councillor John O’Fee’s eyes rolling, no doubt wishing things would just keep moving along.
Singh is a popular politician in the city. He’s likeable and definitely a people-person.
He has fully embraced the role of municipal councillor.
Singh was the only council member I could reach last year when, on a cold winter night right before Christmas, a senior called me at home after firefighters in her area plowed the area and left a three-foot frozen barrier that stranded her and others in their cul-de-sac.
She reached someone at the city’s emergency number, only to be told crews were already out working on more than 100 similar calls. Singh responded to my distress call with permission to give the senior his cellphone number and a promise he would deal with it.
I’m not convinced Singh is the right choice — or the wrong choice. I’ve been joking with my political junkie friends that council meetings will now last 12 hours, there will be a plebiscite every month and, yes, meetings might start with a group hug.
But take a look around the table and is there anyone who might make a competent, capable, consensus-building mayor?
Maybe Ken Christian, who has publicly confirmed he would run for the job in a byelection — a six-figure cost to hold and just one more thing that would likely anger a lot of people.
Other than him, maybe Tina Lange is a possibility, but I think she’s left too many Kamloops residents miffed at her for any number of stands she’s taken on issues from parks to mines.
In the end, it’s a moot discussion if Milobar doesn’t win — and his main challenger, NDP candiate Barb Nederpel, has been visibly campaigning on touchstone issues like health care. In fact, she seems to be a much more vibrant NDPer than her party’s leader, John Horgan.
If Milobar does become MLA, the potential craziness would be short-lived as the municipal election is 17 months after the May 9 provincial election.
I’m simply glad I don’t have to cover municipal politics because, no matter what happens, there will be plenty of weirdness and bewildering moments in the coming months that will become fodder for this column.
Dear Ms. Bass:
You are miffed at councilor Lange for any number of stands she’s taken on issues from parks to mines…but not for all others for the number of stands they also took on issues (or to sit on the fence in plenty of them).
I really cannot follow your logic here.
The other thing I cannot reconcile is why do you write, often in an irate tone, about public problems and the inability or unwillingness of politicians near and far to resolve them while at other times you seem happly complacent with them public figures.
I understand you are a “journalist” therefore need to write plenty but I find it unsettling.
And I do believe spending $ 160,000 for a byelection is a total waste of funds for the simplest of reasons…that I do not see any tangible benefit resulting from it. An interim mayor or a rotating mayor would suffice, in my opinion.
Lastly, can you please explain to me why would an interim mayor gain an unfair advantage over a regular mayor seeking reelection?
Sorry for all the question marks and please allow me to wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
In order: I’m neither miffed nor congratulatory to Tina for her stands. On a personal level, I like Tina. She is included because, looking at potential interim mayors, she is one I believe could be considered. Next, I choose what I will write about and when I will write it based on news at the time and if I feel there’s a need to spark a conversation about an issue. Moving on, yes I’m a journalist and you don’t need the quotation marks. As for your Lastly question, I have no idea why you are asking me as I didn’t indicate that belief in the column. Finally, you have a Merry Christmas too, Pierre. Best to you and your family.
Dear Ms. Bass:
The quotation marks were put there to underline the importance of that role.
As for the last question in my first comment, I am asking you because I think of you as a knowledgeable person with, potentially at least, educated opinions and plausible answers.
Would you prefer if I never ask you anything again?
Regarding Singh….no, just….no. They can all take turns, like in grade school because that’s exactly how the majority still conduct themselves…..and if that ever changes…i’ll (cough ) eat my shorts. Merry Christmas, Mrs B.
Now that would be interesting to watch happen. You have a Merry Christmas too, Snuff. Talk to you in the new year. Maybe it will be better than this one was.
Lol, that was a left-handed shot @ Donovan ( we don’t need no steenkin’ secondary water intake on the North Thompson ) Cavers. Right on…as usual, Mr Cavers, an accident involving our South Thompson water intake over….say….a broken sewage main or a derailment wouldn’t or couldn’t ever happen, right ? More “forward thinking” and what we’ve come to expect from some on council….
Mel. Terry and Peter all intelligent men who could have made this city an example to the province. Why did they not make it an example and why leave it like a sinking ship. First they did not make it an example because they had a pocketful of IOU’s –particularly Terry and Peter. Why did they leave –simple to collect on the IOU’s. The only one on city council that has no IOU’s is Dennis Walsh and is not Dennis as mayor who is articulate, caring, well read, hard working person who else would I recommend well I would resurrects Mel he has burned his IOU’s.
Arjun is a very nice guy that wants to offend no one. He would actually make a good interim mayor because by the time he ” studies ” each item, it will be time for an election and he won’t have done any harm. Tina ( I’m worth a raise every time ) Lange…just no. Christian, his record elsewhere says no also.
Singh doesn’t seem capable of making a decision and just wants to waffle on with consultations and coffee chats until he senses a strong wind in a certain direction. Reminds me of former Mayor Mel Rothenburger.