BASS: Singh as interim mayor an intriguing idea

About five years ago, musing about the new city council Kamloops voters elected, I speculated Mayor Peter Milobar might be “having nightmares about council meetings at which [Arjun] Singh, [Donovan] Cavers and [Nancy] Bepple join forces when the mayor just wants things to move along. Quickly.”

Bepple is gone, but not forgotten as she vies for a seat in the provincial legislature.

Cavers is also running for MLA, but is more likely just a candidate to help promote his party of choice, the Greens.

Milobar is also looking at a ride out of town and into Victoria as he fills the Liberal candidacy gap in Kamloops-North Thompson following the decision by incumbent MLA Terry Lake to not seek re-election.

Which brings us to Singh, who, in that same column, I described as having disappointed me with his campaign because “he said little of substance. It was like he felt a big group hug and a round of Kumbaya would bring us all to some consensus.’

Granted, Singh also said he had learned a lot from his first term on council.

Some of his council colleagues agree as there is a move afoot — assuming Milobar continues the Liberal dominance north of the river — to have Singh become the city’s next mayor, albeit in an interim role.

I like Singh and he’s definitely moved on from those early days when it felt like his very existence at the council table upset then-mayor Lake.

Some of their “discussions” during council meetings were fascinating to watch unfold. I can still see then-councillor John O’Fee’s eyes rolling, no doubt wishing things would just keep moving along.

Singh is a popular politician in the city. He’s likeable and definitely a people-person.

He has fully embraced the role of municipal councillor.

Singh was the only council member I could reach last year when, on a cold winter night right before Christmas, a senior called me at home after firefighters in her area plowed the area and left a three-foot frozen barrier that stranded her and others in their cul-de-sac.

She reached someone at the city’s emergency number, only to be told crews were already out working on more than 100 similar calls. Singh responded to my distress call with permission to give the senior his cellphone number and a promise he would deal with it.

I’m not convinced Singh is the right choice — or the wrong choice. I’ve been joking with my political junkie friends that council meetings will now last 12 hours, there will be a plebiscite every month and, yes, meetings might start with a group hug.

But take a look around the table and is there anyone who might make a competent, capable, consensus-building mayor?

Maybe Ken Christian, who has publicly confirmed he would run for the job in a byelection — a six-figure cost to hold and just one more thing that would likely anger a lot of people.

Other than him, maybe Tina Lange is a possibility, but I think she’s left too many Kamloops residents miffed at her for any number of stands she’s taken on issues from parks to mines.

In the end, it’s a moot discussion if Milobar doesn’t win — and his main challenger, NDP candiate Barb Nederpel, has been visibly campaigning on touchstone issues like health care. In fact, she seems to be a much more vibrant NDPer than her party’s leader, John Horgan.

If Milobar does become MLA, the potential craziness would be short-lived as the municipal election is 17 months after the May 9 provincial election.

I’m simply glad I don’t have to cover municipal politics because, no matter what happens, there will be plenty of weirdness and bewildering moments in the coming months that will become fodder for this column.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass