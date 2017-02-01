BASS: Singh shows leadership that is simple, succinct and speaks volumes.

It’s stunning to think there are people in Kamloops who have criticized Arjun Singh for speaking out on the Muslim-ban disaster initaited by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The city councillor added a sign to his spot at the council horseshoe this week, declaring himself the “proud son of immigrants.”

(See story on page A10).

Some KTW readers took to social media to accuse Singh of capitalizing on his position in the city to seek out free publicity.

It’s good that media paid attention to what some consider a stunt.

Honestly, does anyone really believe the only city councillor of a colour other than white is doing this for political gain?

The man is the son of immigrants.

He is aghast at the actions being taken in the United States.

He wants to make a statement — not for himself, but for his heritage, for his good fortune, for his beliefs and for our Muslim neighbours so they know the larger community of Kamloops has people who care about them.

While I’ve mocked Singh in the past for being somewhat kumbya-ish, if there was ever a time when we all need that big group hug, it’s now.

Good on him for taking a public stand.

Those who think all politicians only take actions to promote themselves really need to rethink that attitude.

Trump does, but Singh is one of the few who knows when to be a politician and when to be a son, brother and neighbour.

His presentation to his council colleagues highlighted the reality of Kamloops history.

This is the city that gave Canada its first indigenous member of Parliament in the late trailblazer Len Marchand Sr.

It is the city that gave North America its first Chinese mayor in Peter Wing.

It is the city that gave the province its first black city councillor in John Fremont Smith.

Singh wants to do something more tangible than posting his yellow “proud son of immigrants” sign in council chambers.

He said he is meeting with the folks at the Kamloops Immigrant Society to look at options.

Here’s one for him to consider, courtesy of my Ontario hometown.

Singh’s counterparts in London have unanimously voted to become a sanctuary city.

They gathered the day after the shootings at the Quebec City mosque to discuss the motion, which would give those without formal documentation access to municipal services, but not to education or health care.

Sure, it’s not a lot, but it says so much more.

Only Toronto and Hamilton have previously passed similar motions.

The London motion also called on the city’s diversity committee to review ways to make it such a city.

Kamloops has such a committee, one that reports to the social planning council. Maybe, for this initiative, that group should work directly with Singh and others to push forward with the councillor’s goal of making a bold statement that shows we are inclusive.

Perhaps it could promote a move to have Kamloops declared a sanctuary city.

As for those of you criticizing Singh for standing up for his beliefs, let’s remember one thing — when one of our own becomes a city councillor, they don’t stop being a citizen.

They don’t stop having a belief system that inspires and instructs them.

They don’t give up the right to stand up and declare themselves the proud child of immigrants.

That’s the kind of leadership we should expect from those who govern us. It is simple, succinct and speaks volumes.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass