BASS: Tech the halls with Cheer donations

At our house, mom and technology are known to be incompatible.

Even here at work, there are so many times when our techie experts have looked at whatever has happened on my computer, sighed and oh-so-kindly said something to the effect of “I don’t have any idea what you’ve done, never saw it before, so let’s just reboot.”

Hubby says I’ve got a strange aura that scientists should really be studying. On those days when he’s on a real roll, he’ll laugh as he declares the government could use me as a secret weapon to shut down equipment in foreign lands.

Suffice to say, Dale and technology really are incompatible — and I’m thinking this superpower I possess may have planted a gremlin or two into the online donation portal for the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund.

The system worked just fine last year, after we worked out the bugs in 2014, our inaugural fundraising year.

There have been complaints during this campaign from people who have been booted off the website as they prepared to donate.

The specific complaint was the system told them they had timed out, even though no major amount of time had passed. They hadn’t stopped mid-donation and wandered off to have a nap or make some hot chocolate.

They hit the continue button and were disconnected.

The wonderful folks at the United Way office downtown have looked at this glitchiness, assured me it’s not because I touched something plugged into an electrical socket and, in conjunction with the software provider, identified the problem.

I didn’t even attempt to follow the advice sent to us here at the office on what to do.

I just passed it along to people who understand computer-talk and are comfortable diving deep into the commands, components and confusion that somehow come out the other end looking like what they envisioned.

They’ve worked their magic on the KTW Christmas Cheer Fund penguin online at kamloopsthisweek.com and, fingers crossed, the time-outs have been timed out themselves.

For those who may have become frustrated trying to make a donation and walked away, give it another try.

And, if anyone encounters this annoying glitch again, let me know and we’ll find a way around it.

So far, that’s just meant doing it all the old-fashioned way — having people ignore their computer, put on their coats and boots and visit the KTW office, where, with pen and paper, we can process donations.

Even I can figure that one out.

The campaign to raise money for five Kamloops agencies that provide services we desperately need continues to the end of the year.

Funds will be distributed in January to the Y Women’s Emergency Shelter, Family Tree Family Centre, Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, New Life Community Kamloops and Sensational Soups.

We here at Kamloops This Week thank all of you who have contributed to the Christmas Cheer campaign.

The money you’re sharing today will help the army of Kamloopsians who work at these agencies to continue providing the supports, resources, shoulders to cry on, hugs, meals, warm beds, safety and understanding that many others — perhaps our family members, neighbours, colleagues — will turn to next year.

In many ways, a Christmas Cheer donation really is the gift that keeps on giving.

dale@kamloopsthisweek.com

Twitter: @mdalebass