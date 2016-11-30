BASS: Trudeau reveals he is a traditional Liberal

There are a lot of people wondering why they voted Liberal in the last federal election.

Sure, they thought at the time it was a way to end the decade of Stephen Harper’s style of governing and they were probably enthralled with the hair/selfies/apparent feminism of Justin Trudeau.

But now they know the truth.

The change they voted for wasn’t so much a new direction, but a return to the traditional Liberal establishment values and roots, to the reality the Liberal party has always been the party of big business.

This realization crystallized for me during a discussion with my beloved, who, like me, did not vote Liberal in the last federal election. The topic was approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and rejection of Northern Gateway’s proposal.

I’m not happy about the decision and told hubby my views. He expressed some surprise I had expected something other than the announcement Mr. Perfect Hair made.

Hubby not only knows his politics, he has a fundamental understanding of how the federal government works from spending years covering Parliament for The Canadian Press.

The Liberals, he explained to me, “represent the socially liberal wing of the establishment.”

But, he added, they also believe that, while the push continues for other ways to power our country, the reality is fossil fuels are still our main source of energy.

“To suggest we are ready to just leave it in the ground is absurd,” he said.

He continued to point out that oil moves in pipelines all the time, referencing the disaster in Lac-Mégantic, Que., as a reason why trains aren’t the best way to move crude oil.

“Politics is the art of keeping society moving while also preparing for the future,” hubby said. “This decision strengthens the former — but I will be looking for the feds to also be taking strong moves to encourage widespread expansion of renewable energy, too.”

His points are well-taken — and I love that we can agree to disagree — but every time I read the word “pipeline,” my mind immediately goes back to last year and the Nexen Energy spill in Alberta. It wasn’t even noticed immediately, but only discovered after oil had been leaking out for about two weeks.

Five-million litres of bitumen, sand and water ended up covering 16,000 square metres of a nearby bog.

The double-walled pipeline, installed in 2014, had a warning system that failed to detect the leak.

The Alberta Energy Regulator reported after the spill no wildlife was impacted — but even writing those words brings to mind the image of ducks covered in oil. I’ve seen it too often in the news.

When I go home to Ontario for the annual visit to see the older kids and grandkids, I drive through an area near my hometown, one that is teeming with wind turbines. I wonder each time why we’re not doing more of that. Why can’t we have some truly accessible programs for other renewable energy?

Some friends have converted to solar power and, while I’m impressed at their dedication to other forms of heating and lighting their homes, the start-up cost is not something many people can afford.

Like my hubby, I’m looking to the government to make those strong moves to shift us off this dependence on oil. I’m just more impatient than he is to see it come to fruition.

But we’re in agreement on one thing.

Trudeau charmed his way into government and has now fallen back on the traditional Liberal track — but it’s still better than the regressive, repressive wing of the establishment Harper represented.

