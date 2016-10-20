BASS: Trump will make America bleed again

I remember the riot in Detroit in 1967.

Just a young child, I recall fearing for my elderly great-aunts who lived in that city, spinsters both.

The only time either was touched by the reality of police in their hometown was when Great-Aunt Anna would decide to get her sister, with whom she lived, and head to the store or some other place that required driving her car.

She was invariably ticketed for driving too slowly — dangerously slowly.

But early on Sunday, July 23, of that year, just after Detroit police officers raided an unlicensed after-hours bar near what is now known as Rosa Parks Boulevard — back then, it was 12th Street — the city erupted into one of the most destructive riots in the history of the country that loves to call itself the greatest on Earth.

Before then, the record-setting incidence of civil disobedience occurred in 1863, when working-class citizens of New York City rebelled against the draft forcing men to fight in the U.S. Civil War.

Just 24 years before Detroiters took to the street, leading to 43 dead, 1,189 injured, more than 7,200 arrests and more than 2,000 buildings destroyed, residents of the Motor City also protested violently, much of it fuelled by racist-based rumours, lack of housing and job discrimination.

For those who view these incidents as the historical chapters they are, the most recent example in the U.S. of public protest on a truly deadly and destructive scale came on April 29, 1992, in Los Angeles, when four police officers videotaped beating motorist Rodney King were found not guilty.

The battle continued for six days, 55 people were killed, more than 2,000 were injured, losses were estimated at between $800 million and $1 billion, about 3,600 fires were set and 1,100 buildings were destroyed.

The one key element linking each of these tragedies is race and racial relations in the U.S.

Get ready for it to happen again, probably some time late on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when Donald Trump stands in front of the nation’s media and solemnly pronounces his loss was due to the election being rigged by the dishonest Democrats and the corrupt media.

It may be the only time during this campaign when the man strings together words that actually do make a sentence and have a point.

Who knows the kind of destruction that will be unleashed because it won’t be limited to a neighbourhood or a city. It will spread across the country, ignited by the kind of people who see nothing wrong with wearing a T-shirt saying “Muslims go home,” Donald can grope me any time,” “Trump versus Tramp” or, perhaps revealing how truly depraved some of the narcissist’s followers are, “I Wish Hillary Had Married O.J.”

It will be bloody; after all, many of these people have no comprehension of the real intent of the Second Amendment they point to as validation they can take their guns to their kids’ soccer games or into the local grocery store.

They’re the cherry-pickers of the Bible who again apply their own warped viewpoints to interpretation of stories written centuries ago and recorded in a book in which its underlying philosophy can be found in 1 Corinthians 13, verses four and five: “Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful.”

It is not Donald Trump — but none of that matters.

All that is left is an angry man who blames everyone else for anything that happens to him that does not result in his being idolized — and elected.

All that will matter is the cesspool of hatred and bigotry he has created, looking for a way to explode — and, once again, America will bleed.

