Bath to headline World Armwrestling League tournament in Kamloops

Angie Rose has become acquainted with some of the world’s best arm wrestlers.

Now she’s bringing a few of them to Kamloops.

“I’ve wanted to have a tournament here for some time and I decided enough talk — just do it,” said Rose, a multiple-time national champion puller.

“I just grabbed the bull by the horns. Ron Bath is coming. He is a legend, one of the most-respected arm wrestlers you’ll find.”

Bath will headline the World Armwrestling League-sanctioned tournament, which will be held at On the Rocks Pub and Grill on Saturday, April 22.

Known in arm-wrestling circles as “The Legend,” Bath will square off against Marc Guay of Alberta in a best-of-five super match.

“Marc is just tickled pink to even be gripping up with Ron Bath,” Rose said. “I think Ron’s won somewhere around 30 national titles and three world titles.”

Also expected to join Bath in Kamloops are Matt Mask, Anthony Dal’Antonia, Dave Hicks and Vern Martel.

“It wasn’t that tough to wrangle them,” Rose said. “They all seem pretty damn eager.”

There will be divisions for first-timers, amateurs and pros at the event, sponsored by Parallel Welding Fabrication.

Weigh-ins will be staged between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on April 21.

There will be meet-and-greet and information sessions from 10 a.m to noon on April 22, with the action set to begin at 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is available online at walunderground.com.

For more information on registration and sponsorship, call Rose at 778-220-2419.