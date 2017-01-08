BC Hydro smart meters have been colossal failure

Editor:
The B.C. Liberal government’s Clean Energy Act forced smart meters on everyone.
Compare the promises with the outcome:
a) “Energy rates will be reduced.” This has not happened anywhere. Look at Ontario, for example.
b) “It’s good for the environment.” How? Where has this proven to be true?
c) “There will be efficiencies.” Not with life spans of smart meters being far shorter than given in the business case — closer to five years than the promised 20.
d) “Measurements Canada has stricter guidelines that analogs don’t meet.” Not true, according to Measurements Canada itself. They don’t care what meter is used, as long as it’s accurate.
e) “Analogs are not available.” Not true. Look to California.
f) “Smart meters are safe in every regard.” Not true. Health is endangered by radio frequency, safety by fires and security by hacking and cyberattacks.
g) “Costs will be reduced.” Not when the meters are being replaced/upgraded virtually constantly. Not when security measures could cost billions and were never included in the initial business plan.
A BC Hydro rep told me they “treat everyone equally,” yet was silent when I questioned the extortion fees the refuseniks were paying for manual readings, while smart meter owners receive the same service without extra charge.
The BC Utilities Commission was disempowered by former premier Gordon Campbell’s mandate. Had it been able to do its job, the smart-meter program would have been revealed for the colossal financial fiasco it is, endangering our health, privacy, safety and security.
Stop it now and cut our losses. Get these smart meters recalled and bring the safe, cheap, dependable analogs back by changing the Clean Energy Act.
P. Gregson
Clearwater
I agree…..another fiasco by the B.C. Liberals and B.C. Hydro! The Site C Dam is another one of their boon doggles. It is going to cost the people of B.C. billions, over these smart meters and they aren’t finished with us yet, over the site C. Dam. B.C. Hydro has broken the Law many times over site C and are being fined and what else will they do before this billion dollar mess is stopped for good!!! They like to spend our future generations money and for what a pipe dream of Clark, her Minions and B.C. hydro!
The arguments that Mr Gregson puts up are the same one that the leader of the NDP keeps keeps posting on Facebook.
One reason why Hydro went to these meters (BCUC) asked Hydro during a rate request “What is the amount of loss in your system ? . Also response time to power outages ?
This is all available on the BCUC website and is public knowledge.
ICBC , fast ferries and pulp mill in Prince Rupert are even bigger losses than these new Hydro meters.
His comment about removal of meters in California has no mistake. The citizens of California voted to remove smart meters not the companies..
How about removing wind farms because they are killing migratory birds . California is removing them for this reason.
The problem with public forums is that people say stuff, and it SOUNDS good … but it’s a big bunch of bushy-bullwah.
Some corrections (fact-checked) to Rate-Payer’s post:
In California, a total of 51 cities and counties have requested removal of smart meters DUE TO DOCUMENTED HEALTH CONCERNS. Human Rights groups have jumped on this as they think everyone’s health should be protected, nit just the a few people who complained. The saga continues on this.
Response time to power loss is assisted by Smart Meters, but not significantly. In fact, as of the end of the last fiscal year, they reported that PHONE CALLS and not Smart Meters are the Number one method of reporting a power failure. A neighbourhood of meters can’t say where the problem is.
Wind farms are not killing migratory birds in California, they’re mostly concerned about raptors, including the Golden Eagle. And, only one of the three farms has an issue where this is happening, and it’s only the oldest Turbines from this one farm. The company is replacing all those old turbines (therefore removing them) but they are REPLACING them with new, more eco-friendly turbines. They are not getting rid of turbines, and they are not reducing the number of them. California is leading North America and the replacement of fossil fuels. They are finding it is saving money, creating jobs, and helping the environment.
Don’t believe everything you read on forums – or in the newspapers for that matter. North American news organization are nor publicly funded for the most part, meaning a handful of rich white right=wing-nuts control what you are told and how much. The exception is the CBC, BBC, PBS etc,. If you get your news from any other source, you have no idea how much of it is true and how much of it is propaganda.
When someone wins the lottery I think most of us really feel good about that person taking a million or more home. I wonder if we feel the same way about the person(s) that became millionaires when involved and as the result of the installation of Smart meters.
A: Trying to compare Ontario, to BC is just sad. Ontario Hydro’s problems are the result of systemic, corrupt and incompetent management of the Utility Company. Something that should be investigated by authorities. Secondly, they only (till recently) “guesstimated” power usage, rather than collect the actual usage, unless there was a need for actual power use.
B: Instead of producing an excess of power, Hydro can adjust the amount of power needed at a given time. This allows for better management of the reservoirs, rather than ending up in a situation where they have to draw the level right down because they didn’t have enough water.
C: Where did you get that info form? There’s been a lot of fake news about the supposed “short lifespan” of the meters. They do have a design lifespan of 15-20 years.
D: They DO have to operate within the regulations set out by the federal body. It’s a lot easier to adjust a digital meter, than an analog one which requires more work and there are still discrepancies depending on the individual who worked on it.
E: I can’t speak for California, since I don’t live there, nor do I follow news from that State.
F: Really? I call “bull dust” on that. They are required to operated within federal legislation guidelines in that regard. The same as my VHF radio in my truck has to operate within the same guidelines. Other than blatantly fake news, there’s no conclusive proof of health issues. The same excuse was also used in regards to wi-fi signals as well and cell phones in general. The meter has two modes. Standby and transmit/receive. In Standby mode, the transmitter AT MOST puts out just under one watt of power, while transmitting/receiving uses up to five watts (situation dependent. less power needed for urban areas and slightly more for rural properties). Are they a fire hazard? Possibly, but that depends on the electrician who installed it. If the person was competent and experienced, there should be virtually no risk. The risk of hacking is very low, given that there is no personal data (which is what hackers are after) stored on the meters. They wouldn’t even be able to turn the power off (as that has to be a physical disconnection) Just the address and amount of power used to date.
G: Cost wise, it’s a lot more cost effective, as one person can do several streets in a day, or even a neighborhood without having to set foot on private property, rather than go house to house and having to find the meter, or face any number of (potential) hazards or any combination thereof. The old method required several people (generally one per street) to do a given area. The issue was exacerbated in rural areas if a gate to a property was locked, for example.
Since you seem to be so unhappy, why don’t you just go off the grid. Maybe see if you can borrow Doc Brown’s Delorean, or find a Tardis, then go back in time well before smart meters. or why don’t you just grow up and accept that Smart Meters are here to stay.
You want all the smart meters pulled and old ones installed? Not even the NDP would be that dumb. Would they?
Can you imagine the cost of pulling off this fiasco, and who’s going to pay for it?
Next time think before you put thoughts into words,
If they are needing to be replaced every five years instead of every 20, why not replace them with an old style meter that actually does last in excess of 20 years.
Regarding health risks of Smart meters, here are a couple of articles:
http://emfsafetynetwork.org/smart-meters/smart-meter-health-complaints/
http://www.globalresearch.ca/smart-meter-dangers-the-health-hazards-of-wireless-electromagnetic-radiation-exposure/31891
Regarding systemic and corrupt management, do we think BC is immune with what the government is doing with taking BC Hydro revenues for general government funds, ignoring concerns and alleged legalities with Site C etc.
This government hates any accountability at all. Try getting materials through the Freedom of Information Act, for example. Try getting a straight answer from a politician or bureaucrat. You can’t. All you get is spin.