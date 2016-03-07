BC Hydro’s tactics tantamount to extortion

Editor:

Does anybody else have a problem with BC Hydro charging such an exorbitant amount for checking the analog meters still in use in some homes?

Being a senior on a fixed income does not leave a lot of money for extras, needless to say.

I have lived in the same place for almost 30 years and I never had to pay to have my meter checked.

Because my meter is in the house, I chose not to have the smart meter installed, for health reasons.

At one time, I was asked to check the meter myself and phone in the results.

Needless to say, I declined. Now, apparently, that is not an option.

At almost $40 a month, more than a third of my bill, it seems a bit unreasonable.

When I questioned BC Hydro about this, I was told I could always use diesel. Sure, that’s an option — I’ll get right on that.

Being a monopoly does not give BC Hydro the right to abuse the very people who depend on this necessary commodity.

So, how do you spell extortion? BC Hydro might know.

Peter Thornhill

Kamloops