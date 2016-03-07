BC Hydro’s tactics tantamount to extortion

Editor:
Does anybody else have a problem with BC Hydro charging such an exorbitant amount for checking the analog meters still in use in some homes?
Being a senior on a fixed income does not leave a lot of money for extras, needless to say.
I have lived in the same place for almost 30 years and I never had to pay to have my meter checked.
Because my meter is in the house, I chose not to have the smart meter installed, for health reasons.
At one time, I was asked to check the meter myself and phone in the results.
Needless to say, I declined. Now, apparently, that is not an option.
At almost $40 a month, more than a third of my bill, it seems a bit unreasonable.
When I questioned BC Hydro about this, I was told I could always use diesel. Sure, that’s an option — I’ll get right on that.
Being a monopoly does not give BC Hydro the right to abuse the very people who depend on this necessary commodity.
So, how do you spell extortion? BC Hydro might know.
Peter Thornhill
Kamloops
To be honest, Id rather you pay for the extra services that you are asking for than adding it to my Bill. You made this decision to not have a new meter installed. I didnt want to pay extra for them to read the meter so I allowed them to install a new one! Cant have your cake and eat it too
Collectively we all paid over a billion dollars for the meters, which have been identified as new source of structure fires, don’t work as advertised and will allow (in the future) dynamic pricing to charge the citizens who bought and paid for the generation and the grid we all enjoy to pay extra for power when we actually need it. How many levels of wrong is this?
To add insult to injury the old meters worked just dandy….google billing problems with the new ones.
Google search this term: Saskatchewan Smart Meters Fires and you will get this link:
https://www.google.ca/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&espv=2&ie=UTF-8#q=Saskatchewan+smart+meters+fires
All the links that follow will talk about the other provinces – as well. I am sure we ” are not ” being sold the straight bill of goods regarding the smart meter technology despite the many brand names. This technology has been proven flawed and with negatives in other provinces with Saskatchewan being a Stand Out as example Re: smart meters fires. Same thing going on within the United States.
By the way, BC Hydro ” doesn’t charge ” rural customers and/or out of range customers to manually come and read their own installed “smart meters”. There’s no ” extortion fees ” to come and read these BC Hydro installed smart meters – nope, not for these customers. This seems like an unfair policy in not treating all their customer base – equally Peter. How many BCer’s new this ?
Check the link above. You do have a right to receive a choice in B.C. Peter, if you are willing to pay the BC Hydro meter reading ” Extortion Fees “. Unfortunately BC Hydro holds the upper hand in providing you a this costly choice, that others in rural and out of range areas – have done – for free of charge with existing ” smart meters ” .
Are some meters faulty, sure the odds are in favor that some are. when they install the number of meters that BC Hydro did, some are bound to be faulty. (either in reading incorrectly or other failures). I like the new meters, they allow me to go online and check my consumption regularly and I can see how much power I actually use. I stand by my comment that Id rather have the people who want their meters read manually to not increase my bill because they don’t agree with or want to resist change.
Its your choice, I prefer to save money.
I also am a senior on a pension with a husband who is very ill. It is difficult enough to cover the expenses for meds without the unethical cost of “reading my analog meter” every month. Since the meter is only actually read every other month, this seems like it would be illegal if it were anyone but BC Hydro who is implimenting this unfair charge.
To those who prefer the “ostrich” argument of condoning these meters, you are perhaps paying less now but there is enough evidence in the scientific community that these meters are dangerous to your health. Ultimately, my health does matter more than the $38 monthly but the stress of not affording it may be my demise.
User_Name –
Sorry; have to correct you on a comment you made, when you had said,” It’s your choice”.
Apparently not.
The hydro company has decided to intimidate those currently paying the ‘extortion fee’ into replacing their meters with a ‘radio-off’ one, at a cost, of course.
You know that they will eventually back everyone into a corner until everyone ‘does as they’re told’, and jump on their bandwagon to be quiet, ask no questions, don’t rock the boat, and just follow the gullables.
Some people don’t want to be bobbleheads.
They don’t want to risk their families’ health or lives by the chance of a fire.
They don’t want to pay higher home insurance premiums because of a fire either.
How this government turns a blind eye, with all that’s already gone wrong throughout this country, is beyond me.
When’s the next provincial election ?
I’ve said this a few times, so I guess I’ll say it again.
When everyone had analog meters readings were much cheaper, one reader could do entire neighbourhoods in a short amount of time. Generally meter readers are paid by the meter with each meter read being something like $.20. A cost that is easily rolled into the service costs.
Now we have 1% of the population with meters that still need to be read. Unfortunately those 1% of people don’t all live in the same part of town. If you paid the readers the same amount you did before they would end up losing money once their vehicle and fuel were accounted for. Not to mention the cost of having a second mode of billing.
Why did you not get a ‘radio-off’ smart meter? That would only cost $25 a month extra? I have a smart meter, and I refuse to subsidize people who have the inane belief that wireless signals are bad for their health.
My Real Name –
But it’s okay that those paying the ‘extortion fee’ have already subsidized you and the rest of the smart meter bunch ?
Before People beat up on Peter Thornhill, there is another side to that story, however:
The Ontario government ordered hydro companies to remove 5400 smart meters due to fire risk: http://news.nationalpost.com/toronto/ontario-ordered-to-remove-5400-smart-meters-over-safety-concerns
Sask Power halted installation when six or so caught fire, and later ordered all meters installed be removed:
http://globalnews.ca/news/1483134/saskpower-ordered-to-remove-all-smart-meters-in-the-province/
And here in BC, 88,000 meters had to be removed and replaced for being “faulty”. http://www.theprovince.com/health/hydro+must+remove+more+than+smart+meters/11660282/story.html
Here’s something else to think about: The meters are SUPPOSED to last 20 years, and because they were all installed at the same time, guess what will happen in 20 years – and guess who is going to be paying for it!
It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Just got my latest Hydro bill and it is 300% higher than normal. I have recently become disabled and in past years I have run air compressors, band saws, cooked daily, laundry daily, air conditioning 24/7 etc.. This year, 100% led lighting with all outside lights on solar power, no more power tools since I can’t use them any more, laundry reduced to once every two weeks, cooking down to about once or twice a week, I have no microwave, and my bill has increased from $65 to $142 in the same time period.
And they tell me they can test the meter but that it shows actual consumption and if they determine that it is an internal problem they will bill me for the tests.
I guess I will have no electric power for the winter because I refuse to be blackmailed and extorted like this!