BCLC’s Super Bowl pool has $1 million for a perfect pick

The New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday.

The big game in Houston has prompted the B.C. Lottery Corporation to create the largest potential online sports grand prize of its kind ever offered in Canada.

For $5, gamblers can log on to playnow.com and take their shot at the big prize.

To win the $1 million Super Pool, players must correctly pick all 25 Super Bowl related props, or outcomes, on their pools card. Outcomes range from props such as the result of the coin toss and whether an interception will be thrown, to more traditional bets like the total points scored in the game and the winner of Super Bowl 52.

In the event no one selects all 25 outcomes correctly, players with the most correct picks will win or share a jackpot generated by sales of the pool. As of KTW press deadline yesterday, the prize pool was at $2,100.

In addition to the Super Pool, fans can also wager on more than 300 prop and novelty bets related to the game, including which team will win, which player will score the first touchdown and length of the national anthem.

According to BCLC, the Super Bowl is the single-biggest sports betting event in B.C. and Canada. More than $430,000 was wagered in B.C. through BCLC last year on Super Bowl 50. Approximately $14.6 million dollars was wagered on the NFL on PlayNow.com and Sports Action during the 2015-2016 season.