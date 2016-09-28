BCTF compiles book list

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation asked its members to help compile the 100 best books for elementary and secondary students. The project, created to celebrate the BCTF’s centennial anniversary, was also designed to recognize the role literature plays in how a child learns. Below are the Top 10 for both school levels.

To learn about the other 180, go online to bctf.ca/100bestbooks.

Elementary:

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by J.K. Rowling

2. Wonder by R.J. Palacio

3. The Giver by Lois Lowry

4. Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White

5. Le Petit Prince/The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

6. Holes by Louis Sachar

7. Hatchet by Gary Poulsen

8. Where the Wild Things Are by Maurice Sendak

9. Matilda by Roald Dahl

10. Oh, The Places You’ll Go by Dr. Seuss

Secondary:

1. The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

2. To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee

3. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

4. The Diary of Anne Frank by Anne Frank

5. Lord of the Flies by William Golding

6. The Book Thief by Markus Zusak

7. Oryx and Crake by Margaret Atwood

8. Life of Pi by Yann Martel

9. Animal Farm by George Orwell

10. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas by John Boyne