From the beaches of Bahamas to where the rivers meet

Students from the Bahamas are showing a rapidly growing interest in studying at Thompson Rivers University.

Within a year, the number of TRU students hailing from the archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean southeast of Florida has gone from one to 18.

TRU’s associate director of international marketing, Lucas Maikapar, called the increase significant and the situation unique, noting the university has never targeted the Bahamas for recruitment.

However, a tuition award introduced by Vantage Airport Group, which operates the Nassau and Kamloops airports, has spurred interest.

The company last year introduced an annual $7,500 award, given to one Bahamian student pursuing undergraduate studies in business or tourism.

At least one Bahamian agency that assists students in pursuing post-secondary education picked up on Vantage Airport Group’s marketing of TRU and started promoting it, Maikapar said.

While the award started the ball rolling, Maikapar said more than half the students who applied to study in Kamloops were not aware it existed.

“It’s not the award only that has created interest, but I guess branding and sharing of information on our sites, on our Facebook and Vantage Airport Group’s work in the Bahamas,” he said.

“Because this name ‘TRU in Kamloops’ was presented in the Bahamas, someone picked up on it.”

The country has a population of 370,000, so the exposure was quite effective, spreading quickly.

Maikapar said this is the first time a private organization has introduced such an award for international students.

Vantage Airport Group said the travel translates to increased traffic for the Kamloops Airport.

“This is kind of unusual because it’s presented by a North American organization, but it’s going to an international student specifically. We don’t normally get these kinds of awards, but obviously it’s proven to be quite successful,” Maikapar said.

“I would have to say the Bahamas is a unique situation because it’s a small population and a small community. If there was one award that was given to somebody in Germany, you might not have the same kind of takeoff, but it certainly did in the Bahamas.”

The School of Business and Economics tends to be the most popular area of study for international students and people from one country will sometimes focus on similar studies. But Maikapar said Bahamian students represent a range of faculties, from arts to sciences.

There are about 1,800 international students studying at TRU.