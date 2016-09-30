Bear season has officers busy in Kamloops

Conservation officials say conflicts between humans and bears have increased drastically in recent weeks, especially in and around Kamloops, as the animals prepare for hibernation.

“Up until probably the first week in August, we were down with bear conflicts, considerably down for the five-year average,” B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) Sgt. Kevin Van Damme told KTW.

“The number of bears we’ve had to put down in the last three weeks has brought that average back up, which is usually around 10 bears a year.”

A similar scene has played out this year across B.C.

BCCOS Deputy Chief Chris Doyle said a wet start to summer kept bears away from communities.

“What we’ve seen lately is we’ve seen high numbers of bear encounters across the province,” Doyle said, pointing to a low yield of high-elevation berries.

“They’re searching for food. Unfortunately, there’s some common attractants like fruit and garbage that are readily available.”

According to Van Damme, there have been about five reported bear encounters a day in recent weeks in and around Kamloops.

It’s problematic, he said, because the animals that venture into the city often have to be killed.

“They lose their fear of people,” he said, noting black bears cannot be relocated so close to hibernation season.

“That’s why there’s so much energy put into prevention, education,” he said.

“That’s why we spend all of our energy on that.”

Doyle said caution has to be taken by residents with fruit trees, chicken coops and garbage.

He said leaving attractants out is actually a ticketable offence and asked people with high-value fruit trees and chicken coops to consider electric fences.

WildSafe B.C. provincial co-ordinator Frank Ritcey urged Kamloops residents to be careful with their garbage and fruit trees — at least for the next month or so, when the black bears will go to sleep for the winter.

“It’s been a busy fall so far, but now the numbers are starting to drop off,” he said.

“Bears are getting ready for hibernation this time of year.”