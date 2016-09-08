Beefed-up anti-bullying policies in schools

Education Minister Mike Bernier was emotional yesterday as he took part in a press conference announcing enhancements now required for school anti-bullying policies.

He told the media he thought of his own daughter when he introduced the requirement for explicit references to sexual orientation and gender identity be added to policies in public and independent schools.

Bernier said his daughter, now in her mid-20s, “came out of the closet when she was 19 and told me about the problems she had had in school . . . so this is important for me in a personal way.”

The changes will bring school-district policies in line with amendments passed in July to the B.C. Human Rights Code that include gender identity and expression as prohibited grounds of discrimination.

During the announcement, Brad Beattie of the ARC Foundation announced it would donate $150,000 to the ministry to help create a sexual orientation and gender identity education advisor.

The Vancouver-based foundation supports projects that address awareness, respect and capacity to improve the status of those marginalized by their sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity or financial status.

The ministry estimates five per cent of the province’s student population identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, trans-sexual or queer and 64 per cent of them have reported they feel unsafe at school.