Benson, Giants in town to play Blazers

Top-prospect forward Tyler Benson and the resurgent Vancouver Giants will storm Sandman Centre tonight (Oct. 28), looking to ruin the end of what’s been a successful homestand for the Kamloops Blazers.

“I think Benson is the key guy,” Blazers’ head coach Don Hay said. “Since he’s come back, they’ve become more consistent and they’re finding ways to win, between him and [goaltender] Ryan Kubic.”

Radovan Bondra leads the Giants (6-9) in scoring with 13 points after 13 games.

Benson, who missed a few games at the start of the season with a shoulder injury, has 12 points in 10 games.

Injuries sidelined Benson for most of 2015-2016, with the Edmonton product registering nine goals and 28 points in 30 games. The Giants had a dismal campaign, finishing in the Western Conference basement with a record of 23-40-5-4.

Kamloops is 3-1 on this five-game homestand and can move to 8-7 on the season with a victory tonight.

Suppressing Benson, 18, Bondra, 19, and Ty Ronning, 19, would improve the home team’s chances of moving above .500.

The Blazers’ defence corps struggled to move the puck up-ice quickly, especially in the third period, in a 2-1 loss to the Victoria Royals at Sandman Centre on Tuesday.

“It’s definitely a problem we’re trying to diagnose every day, just moving the puck quickly, finding a player and getting the puck up-ice,” said Conner McDonald, the Blazers’ 17-year-old defenceman from Delta. “That’s our job as defencemen, getting the puck up to the forwards and keeping the puck out of our net.”

Kubic started the season hot — he was named CHL goaltender of the week for the period ending Oct. 16 — but his save percentage dropped below .900 after allowing five goals on 19 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Tri-City Americans in Langley on Sunday, the Giants’ most-recent game.

Judging by practice on Tuesday, it’s clear the Blazers plan to create traffic in front of Vancouver’s 18-year-old backstop, should he get the start tonight.

Hay ran his team through drills that asked forwards and defencemen to fight for position just outside the crease, while attackers tried to feed shots through the scrum.

Among those aiming to rattle Kubic are Garrett Pilon, Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff, the recently formed line of NHL draft picks that is putting the league on notice.

“We’ve been playing together two games and you can see it’s working,” said Balcers, a 19-year-old Latvian import.

“I hope the coach is not going to change our line. Sid is probably the fastest guy in the league and Pilon, when he puts speed and skill together, is unstoppable.”

Sideroff leads Kamloops in goals with seven, while captain Collin Shirley is the Blazers’ leading scorer with 14 points.

Blazers’ netminder Connor Ingram’s save percentage of .929 is second-best in the WHL.

The Giants will host the rematch in Langley tomorrow night, capping a two-game set between teams jostling for position in the B.C. Division.

“This weekend series is big for both teams,” said Hay, who spent 10 seasons coaching the Giants before returning to Kamloops for the 2014-2015 season.

“Both teams want to stay in the hunt. If you have success in these games, you can separate yourself.”