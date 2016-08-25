Bepple seeking NDP nomination in Kamloops-South Thompson

A former Kamloops councillor is making a bid to represent the NDP in next May’s provincial election.

Nancy Bepple is expected to officially announce on Aug. 30 her intention to challenge incumbent Liberal Todd Stone in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding.

Reached by phone Thursday, Bepple confirmed she has filed paperwork to the party and is in the midst of being vetted for approval. She said she may face a nomination fight but otherwise declined to comment until next week.

Peter Northcott, president of the NDP in the Kamloops-South Thompson riding, said local officials have suggested dates to the provincial party.

“Early December looks good. There’s even a chance it will be in the new year.”

Both of those dates would give challengers at least several weeks to sign new members in preparation for a nomination battle.

Cindy Ross Friedman, a party member and professor at TRU, had been considering a run. Contacted Thursday, she said she will not contest the nomination.

“This year is just not the right time in my life to try my hand at party politics,” she said in an email message. “I will have to stick to being a vocal activist on the issues that matter to us here in BC.”

Bepple works at Thompson Rivers University in the career education department.

She entered Kamloops public life in 2007 as co-chair (along with current city councillor Denis Walsh) of Save Public Waterfront, an effort to stop any further development plans for the parking lot at Sandman Centre, which had been the location for a proposed convention centre and condominium development.

Bepple was elected to council in 2008 and 2011 but quit near the end of her second term, citing health issues. She ran unsuccessfully on the ballot in the 2015 election.

Earlier this week, Barb Nederpel announced she will be the New Democrat candidate in Kamloops-North Thompson. Party members will endorse her next month.