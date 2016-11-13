Bepple will be NDP candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson

Nancy Bepple will be acclaimed, unopposed, as the B.C. NDP candidate in Kamloops-South Thompson.

Deadline for nominations was Friday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. and no other potential candidates came forward, Lillian Kwan’s withdrew from the nomination process last month.

The Kamloops-South Thompson NDP Constituency Association will hold its nominating convention on Dec. 11, when Bepple will formally be acclaimed as the party’s candidate.

Here is the political landscape in both Kamloops ridings in advance of the May 9, 2017 provincial election:

Kamloops-South Thompson:

Nancy Bepple is the NDP candidate, incumbent MLA and Transportation Minister Todd Stone is the Liberal candidate, Donovan Cavers is the Green candidate and Beat Klossner is the Communist Party of B.C. candidate.

Kamloops-North Thompson:

Barb Nederpel is the NDP candidate, Dan Hines is the Green candidate, Peter Kerek is the Communist Party of B.C. candidate. On Nov. 19, the Liberals will select the candidate to replace retiring MLA Terry Lake, with Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar, North Shore Business Improvement Association executive director Steven Puhallo and Tobiano founder Mike Grenier vying for the nomination.