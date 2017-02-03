Bernhard charged in connection to Feb. 2 shooting on North Shore

Two firearms-related charges have been laid against a Kamloops man in connection to a shooting on the North Shore in the wee hours of Thursday morning that sent one man to hospital.

Blake Bernhard is facing two counts of possessing ammunition while prohibited. The 31-year-old was arrested after a man was shot in the leg near the 1200-block of Sherbrooke Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Last month, Bernhard was released from jail after being acquitted of four firearms charges. He had been in custody since his arrest in May, when police found a loaded .45-calibre handgun under Bernhard’s seat during a traffic stop.

In that case, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ian Meiklem ruled the Crown failed to prove Bernhard was in possession of the firearm.

Bernhard has a bail hearing scheduled for Friday in Kamloops provincial court.