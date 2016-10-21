John-Angus MacDonald doesn’t want to send the wrong message about The Trews’ new album.

“That we were packing it in,” the guitarist told KTW in a phone interview from his home in Toronto.

On Sept. 9, the Canadian rock band released Time Capsule, a best-of album showcasing music from The Trews’ 13-year-long career. MacDonald said the album was called for in a record agreement and the band fought tooth and a nail to hold it off for a while. Now seemed like the right time, however, as they adjust to a new drummer.

Sean Dalton left the band in 2015. His departing statement was, “Nothing weird goin’ on here folks . . . just time to do what’s best for me and the family.” In May, CBC published a feature on the band’s former drummer, who said he left to get away from life on the road, coupled with family problems. After more than a decade with the band, he is teaching drum lessons and lobster fishing in Nova Scotia. The Trews have since replaced him with Gavin Maguire. He’s been a good fit, MacDonald said.

“It’s just a slightly different dynamic,” he said.

In choosing which songs made the cut for Time Capsule, MacDonald made the first list of songs and then discussed it with the group. His selections weren’t based on radio airtime, instead he opted for tracks that resonated with fans at shows.

“I used sort of the live litmus test,” MacDonald said.

In the Morning, a single from their last album The Trews, was important to MacDonald in showing the band’s diversity. Fans will also recall Not Ready to Go, Paranoid Freak and Highway of Heroes, but Time Capsule includes four new songs, as well.

Beautiful and Tragic was written in collaboration with Serena Ryder, who can also be heard with The Trews on In the Morning. John’s brother and Trews’ vocalist Colin is engaged to Ryder and the two creative brains have written many songs together.

“She’s like a lightning rod,” MacDonald said, describing Beautiful and Tragic as having rock energy with pop flare. “She’s incredibly talented.”

When KTW spoke with MacDonald, he was preparing for the band’s upcoming tour, which includes stops across the country. Kamloops was lucky to make the list after other plans fell through in Australia.

“That tour we were going to be on sort of fell through the very last minute,” MacDonald said.

Stops like Cranbrook and Thunder Bay were also added in light of the change in plans.

On Nov. 8, they’ll be performing at CJs Nightclub, 130 Fifth Ave., the venue in which they performed two years ago while on tour promoting The Trews. They had a good time, MacDonald said, adding they don’t often return to places they don’t enjoy playing.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to Kamloops,” he said. “It’s important to us to visit the in-between towns. We grew up in one of those in-between towns.”

The tour will wrap up on the east coast just before Christmas, but The Trews have a few other things on the go. The band is asking fans to send in lip-synch videos for their song Sing Your Heart Out. The idea stems from the nature of the song and a good singalong chorus, MacDonald noted.

“It’s an older song that we recut and we thought it would be a fun way to get the fans involved,” he said.

And, true to MacDonald’s word, not “packing it in” — they’ll be back in the recording studio next year.

“The next big mission is to do our next full-length album,” MacDonald said.

Tickets for the show are $25, available online at ticketweb.ca. To submit a lip-synched version of Sing Your Heart Out, go online to thetrewsmusic.com. Smartphone quality video is acceptable.

Then, now and beyond with John-Angus MacDonald

What physical items would you put in a Trews time capsule?

“Something commemorative of our Nova Scotia roots. A case of Keith’s or something like that. Newfie screech. Plaid tartan pants, I might fold those pants up [and put them in.] All the various license plates . . . We’ve had so many different vehicles that have carried us across the world.”

He said he’d also add The Who’s Live at Leeds, the Beetles’ Revolver and Velvet Underground.

“I’d make them all cassettes,” MacDonald said. “When we were just burgeoning teenagers, we had this cassette collection.”

If you could go back in time, what musical performance would you watch?

“The Beatles on the roof [an unannounced live show deemed the group’s final public performance] or maybe them at Candlestick Park [the group’s final paid performance]. Bob Dylan in his days in a Greenwich Village cafe.”

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give yourself when starting The Trews?

“Brace yourself for how much work it really is and love the work. You’re always looking for the quickest thing to success. It’s a natural human instinct to be impatient with things. It takes a lot of work and a lot of time. If you love the work, it’s not a big deal. Hard work isn’t a big deal, it’s just what you do.”

How has music changed in 13 years?

“The industry has drastically changed, which I think has changed music a bit . . . It’s open season out there. It’s a very Wild West time in music. I feel like we live in the poppiest time we’ve lived through in my 35 years on Earth.”

What do you predict for music 13 years from now?

“There will be one winner in the streaming world. Just like Netflix will win the streaming world. Google won the search world. Facebook won the social world . . . I think music will get consolidated around one sort of way of digesting it . . . I don’t think physical music will be collected . . . Music quality online will get better, what Neil Young is trying to do . . . YouTube is still a huge player.

He also expects that platform to make music more digestible, along the lines of the Billboard Chart.

— This Q&A was edited for brevity.