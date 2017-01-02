Beware foreign ownership in health care

Editor:
Did you know a Chinese company has made an application to purchase a chain of retirement homes across Canada, a chain that includes Kamloops Seniors Village (‘Kamloops seniors’ care home part of proposed sale to Chinese company,’ Dec. 1)?
Do you think a Chinese company will not hire staff that is not Canadian?
Look what happened in Fort McMurray.
After the fire, South African workers were used to replace Canadian workers and put families out of work. I know of such a family.
I wonder if the Chinese businessman who attended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fundraising dinner and gave $200,000 to the Trudeau Foundation is an owner or partner in this firm that wants to buy Retirement Concepts?
If so, it’s a done deal.
Kristy Anderson, director of media relations for the B.C. Ministry of Health, said government expects the transition to be seamless and that the patients residing in the facilities will continue to receive the same quality of care.
She has to be kidding.
Health Minister Terry Lake said, “Cedar Tree has assured patients’ families and staff that if does not intend to make any change to day-to-day operations.”
Lake is gullible.
Jerry Hamonic
Kamloops
100% agree with you, Jerry. This “deal” should be raising the alarm, but it’s not, unfortunately. The Liberals (both Federal and Provincial), like the Conservatives before them, have been under the complete and total control of the Chinese Govt. for years. The Provincial Govt. DELIBERATELY turned a blind eye to any and all concerns about this, rather than doing the right thing by loudly condemning the deal and asking some very hard questions about the deal in general.
As you pointed out, foreign companies, ESPECIALLY Chinese outfits, have no use for Canadian workers and rely on the Federal Slave Labour Program (Temporary Foreign Worker Program), to deliberately and unlawfully, displace Canadians earning Unionized wages (in the case of the Care Facility employees) with slave labour “recruited” from China.
The public at large needs to start getting loud and openly voicing their concerns, otherwise, this WILL happen again and again and again, till this Province and indeed, the whole country is nothing more an another Province of China.
You state: “I wonder if the Chinese businessman who attended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fundraising dinner and gave $200,000 to the Trudeau Foundation is an owner or partner in this firm that wants to buy Retirement Concepts? If so, it’s a done deal.”
Delivery of health care services is a Provincial Government management responsibility, so why do you think it’s a “done deal” even if this alleged $200,000 were given to the “Trudeau Foundation”?
Once Gordon Campbell privatized Hospital cleaners and security, hardly any Canadians were hired by the foreign owned companies that got the contracts.
I often wonder if those cleaners, housekeepers etc. have to go through the stringent training for such jobs? The daily hygiene needs of hospitals and care homes is so important. I would hope every person employed is aware of the rules and regulations and is fully and thoroughly trained.
Best point on this issue.
“Lake is gullible.” No, he is not. Lake knows full well what will happen. He does not care. I doubt he will spend one second in a senior’s home, as a senior. Our politicians sold us out long ago.
“After the fire, South African workers were used to replace Canadian workers and put families out of work. I know of such a family”…..i think you’re misinformed on that one. We did have South African FIRE-fighting crews on scene and they whined that they weren’t getting paid anywhere close to what our guys were. I guess people don’t remember back after OPEC formed and we were all fretting about how “the Arabs were buying up everything”. Perhaps more people should learn the lessons of history….but here we sit. Didn’t Hitler galvanize a nation by demonizing Jews ?