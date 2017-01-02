Beware foreign ownership in health care

Editor:

Did you know a Chinese company has made an application to purchase a chain of retirement homes across Canada, a chain that includes Kamloops Seniors Village (‘Kamloops seniors’ care home part of proposed sale to Chinese company,’ Dec. 1)?

Do you think a Chinese company will not hire staff that is not Canadian?

Look what happened in Fort McMurray.

After the fire, South African workers were used to replace Canadian workers and put families out of work. I know of such a family.

I wonder if the Chinese businessman who attended Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fundraising dinner and gave $200,000 to the Trudeau Foundation is an owner or partner in this firm that wants to buy Retirement Concepts?

If so, it’s a done deal.

Kristy Anderson, director of media relations for the B.C. Ministry of Health, said government expects the transition to be seamless and that the patients residing in the facilities will continue to receive the same quality of care.

She has to be kidding.

Health Minister Terry Lake said, “Cedar Tree has assured patients’ families and staff that if does not intend to make any change to day-to-day operations.”

Lake is gullible.

Jerry Hamonic

Kamloops