Beyond Fabulous is for the kids

After two successful years, Interior Community Services (ICS) is doubling the stage time for its annual drag show fundraiser this weekend.

Beyond Fabulous — following last year’s Still Fabulous and 2014’s Too Fabulous — will bring back the best queens in Western Canada for performances Friday and Saturday at The Rex,

417 Seymour St.

“It’s super fun,” said program co-ordinator Laurel Scott. “It’s a little of everything. It’s a real variety show. They sing, there’s jokes, there’s different costumes. The audience gets really involved and it tends to be fairly raucous.”

Funds raised will support ICS youth programs in Kamloops, Lillooet and Merritt.

The event started three years ago as a fundraiser for Safe Spaces, a support program for LGBTQ+ youth.

It has grown into the largest fundraiser for youth related programs run by the non-profit, such as Safe Spaces, Kamloops Youth Shelter, Youth in Care Network, Youth Coaching and Street Youth Outreach.

“Our youth services are underfunded,” Scott said, noting fundraising is needed to simply buy a youth clean underwear or deodorant.

Scott said relying on government funds is becoming increasingly unrealistic, making fundraisers essential. Many of the programs supported by money raised at the annual drag show focus on ending youth homelessness.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. both nights. A dance will follow Saturday’s show. The event will feature a no-host bar and silent auction.

Tickets are $35 for Friday’s show, $40 for Saturday’s performance, with dual passes for both nights set at $65.

Tickets are available at ICS, 765 Tranquille Rd. on the North Shore, or by calling 250-376-3660.