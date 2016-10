The annual Timeraiser volunteer fair and silent art auction is on Nov. 4 at The Rex Hall, 417 Seymour St.

The event includes participation by 20 local agencies and the opportunity to bid on local art through volunteer hours you commit to put in during the year.The event opens at 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m., non-profits will be open to talk with those attending. Bidding on art starts at 8 p.m. and ends an hour later.

For more information, go online to kamloopstimeraiser.ca.