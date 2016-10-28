Bif’s truth

When Beth Torbert takes the stage at The Blue Grotto next month, expect to see a glow of peace and happiness on her face.

Yes, her rock persona Bif Naked will be holding the mic, likely rocking out Spaceman or Spaceman, but behind that persona is a woman who, just days before her Kamloops show, will head home from her European honeymoon with husband — and guitarist in her band — Steve Allen.

It will be a woman who is known as much for her candour, her cancer and her outspoken advocacy on humanitarian issues as she is for her Hindi tattoos and music.

Reached during her honeymoon, Torbert pointed to two people when asked what influences made her the person she is today — her mother and father.

Born in New Delhi, India, she was adopted by American missionaries Kenneth Torbert and Jeanette Gibson.

“My parents made me the person I am,” Torbert said, “or, more accurately, their influence and example.

“My two sisters and I were raised in a pretty ‘square’ home. We were church-goers as my parents sang in their church choirs — although I never sang in church, yuk! — and there was no alcohol in the home I grew up in, which meant that once

my sisters and I were teenagers and sneaking beers with our friends under the bleachers at the local hockey games, etc. We caught hell and were grounded a lot.”

Even when embarking on her musical career, she said, it was important she emulate her parents’ “non-confrontational pragmatic ways,” something her band did by practising meditation and supporting Greenpeace.

Their influence continued through her life, Torbert said.

“After I decided to give up my beers and such and follow the straight-edge philosophy of abstaining from alcohol and drugs as a young person, the biggest influence for me was their habit of promoting PMA, positive mental attitude — and being an optimist just plain feels good.”

Torbert finds reasons to be optimistic in even the smallest daily realities, something as simple as having a shower.

“Think about how lucky you are to even have any water and really understand that privilege,” she said. “After your shower, go eat a banana. Really know with every bite that there are kids, right this minute, in your own town whom do not get breakfast at all. Or lunch. Be grateful and know how lucky you are. That is gratitude.

“You will be optimistic because you ‘get it’ and what I mean is, you get how lucky you are almost every part of your day. Even the fact that we have Internet is a blessing. It’s impossible not to be optimistic.”

Her attitude does not mean Torbert has not experienced challenges, hurt and pain in her life. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent the many treatments required to leave her, as of 2009, cancer-free.

Her song Everyday was inspired by her diagnosis of a heart aneurysm that could not at the time be corrected. She eventually had open-heart surgery.

In 2012, she had kidney failure. She’s been married and divorced twice. And, she’s experienced the slings of stereotyping.

“My experiences with misogyny are exactly like any other lady. We grow up in a culture that celebrates, quite frankly, ‘tits and ass.’ It’s hard not to be aware of everything from Vogue magazine to the ‘hot’ girls in school, growing up. This is the covert misogyny that seeps into our psyche as young girls and writes our self-esteem story ahead of us.”

For Torbert, her journey has gone from being “extremely hot-headed about sexism and my feministic wishes” to now being “very practical” and calling people out “if I feel they are treating me unfairly, especially due to my gender.

“I no longer experience being grabbed or groped, as I believe people fear my physical retaliation — haha, probably wishful thinking?”

Music remains key to her life, Torbert said. “It always matters to me.

“I am a huge, huge music fan and listen to music constantly. I love Middle Eastern and Indian music, death metal, pop songs, everything! My husband loves KISS, Scorpions, Avenged Sevenfold, etc.

“There is always music playing in our home. As far as making music goes, we have a dance record that has been sitting for a year and are currently in the throws of a new rock record, due for release in 2017. I love writing and recording, but love performing even more.”

She and Allen are heading back out with her Songs and Stories acoustic tour after the honeymoon. Those evenings will be all-things-Bif: stories from her book I, Bificus and songs linked to the tales in some way. It’s a deeply personal book, Torbert said, a difficult project that was hard for her emotionally.

“It’s like confessing, and that was very hard. But, it’s all I have ever done, I guess. I don’t even know how not to write painful truths down. On my first record, the very first single ever was a song called Tell on You and it was a sad song about my personal experience with an unreported sexual assault.”

It will be revelatory, deeply personal, engaging and uplifting, filled with the optimism she takes with her every day.

“As a girl who has been in every situation imaginable, I can speak to this with great honesty. If I was a dishwasher, or a nurse, or a stay-at-home mom, or a rock singer, I would still be the same girl with the same concerns and interests. That’s my truth.”