Big day ahead for Brown at junior curling nationals

Corryn Brown knows looking past Nunavut and Yukon would be foolish.

The Team B.C. skip plans instead to gather momentum today (Jan. 24) with a pair of victories over those two underdog provinces at the women’s Canadian Junior Curling Championship in Victoria.

“Those are honestly always the toughest games,” said Brown, now in her last year of junior curling eligibility. “You go in thinking that you’re going to win and that’s when sometimes you get into trouble playing down to their level.

“Teams like that want to beat the big guns.”

Team B.C., among the favourites to win it all, includes skip Brown, Nanaimo-based third Marika Van Osch, New Westminster’s Dezaray Hawes at second and Kamloops lead Samantha Fisher.

Brown is 2-2 heading today’s draws — against Yukon at 9 a.m. and Nunavut at 2 p.m.

B.C. opened the tournament with a 4-3 victory over Northern Ontario on Saturday afternoon, but suffered its first setback in a 4-3 loss to Ontario on Sunday morning.

“We had a shot for the win, but I couldn’t quite pull it out,” said Brown, a Kamloops Curling Club product.

“But we definitely had a really good game, though.”

Team B.C. was not at its best in a 9-7 victory over Quebec on Sunday night, but Brown is not concerned with style points.

“We ended up with a W and that’s all that really matters in the end,” she said. “We’re not really here to win the all-star awards. It’s more about our record overall.”

New Brunswick downed B.C. 9-6 on Monday night.

Brown and Fisher were winners at the 2013 Canadian championship and wore the Maple Leaf at world juniors that year, while Van Osch and Hawes won silver at the Canadian championship last year.

They joined forces with sights set on winning the 2017 national title.

The top four teams from both Pool A and Pool B, each of which are made up of seven squads, will advance to the championship round, which begins tomorrow and wraps up on Friday.

Finishing atop the championship-round standings means a berth in the final on Sunday, with the second- and third-place finishers left to square off in the semifinal round on Saturday.

As of Tuesday morning, Ontario (5-0) was atop Pool B, with New Brunswick (3-1) in second, Quebec (3-2) in third, B.C. in fourth, Northern Ontario (2-3) in fifth, Nunavut (1-4) in sixth and Yukon (0-4 in seventh.

“I’m thrilled to be wearing the B.C. jacket right now,” Brown said.

“I think we have a really good chance. We just have to take the momentum and run with it.”